Summer is coming to an end, but one fashion category that transitions seamlessly through the seasons is sunglasses. The same styles worn during warmer weather will be top of mind through Fall, adding a cool, effortless vibe to your wardrobe even as the temperatures dip. Want proof? Look no further than the 2000s-inspired sunglass trends that dominated the street style scene at music festivals this summer.

At one such gathering, the 2021 Splash House pool party-meets-music festival, attendees embraced sunglasses styles as eclectic as their personalities. Whether in those ubiquitous 2000s mirror-lensed frames, or the cooler square-shaped iteration, guests enjoyed music from performers like Dom Dolla, Mark Knight, and Bob Moses at three separate hotels in Palm Springs: The Saguaro, Renaissance, and Margaritaville. And every dreamy sunglass style spotted at the festival will be in heavy rotation come Fall.

With 2000s fashion trending across the board, from clear heels to metallic going-out tops and more, it stands to reason that today’s most popular eyewear is also an early-aughts dream. And while you may pair these shades with layers for cooler weather, they’ll still carry on well into Fall. After all, the sun doesn’t stop shining just because you’re not wearing a bikini to breakfast.

Ahead, find the top 2000s-inspired sunglass trends from Splash House and a few pairs to shop for yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Mirrored Lenses Blake Daryaie for Splash House The 2000s trend is still going strong well into Fall, with colorful mirrored lenses in every shape imaginable. This orange color works well against a bikini and cover-up, or a striped sweater dress layered under a leather jacket.

2 Mirrored Lens Aviators Aviator Flash Lenses Ray-Ban $186 See on Ray-Ban Balance out the whimsy with a classic style by opting for a pair of go-to Aviators. You can style these with a white T-shirt and jeans, or all black separates for a pop of color.

3 Mirrored Lens Tortoise Shades Illesteva Leonard Mirrored Sunglasses Shopbop $177 See on Shopbop Mirrored lenses are one retro trend that can still feel timeless, especially when paired with these round tortoise frames. The brown color will blend well with your neutral knits this Fall, while the blue adds the perfect jolt of bright color.

4 Mirrored Lens Gold Sunglasses High Key Quay $75 See on Quay Blending too major trends from the 2000s — metallic and mirror lenses — these bold Quay sunglasses will make any outfit you pair them with feel instantly cooler.

5 Square Shaped Blake Daryaie for Splash House Whether you go for chunky tortoise or barely-there silver wire, a square shape is a retro trend worth trying. The angular shape is bolder than your classic oval styles, but not as in-your-face as heart shape, striking the perfect balance.

6 Square Shaped Tortoise Sunglasses Gucci Ultralight Acetate Square Sunglasses Shopbop $360 See on Shopbop Splurge on an oversized pair of tortoise square-frame sunglasses and channel your best Jackie O fashion moment.

7 Square Shaped Pastel Sunglasses Rachel Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses Urban Outfitters $18 See on Urban Outfitters Another huge early-aughts trend? Pastel tones. Grab these retro square sunnies in a pale blue or pink to add a trendy vibe to your Fall denim.

8 Square Shaped Clear Sunglasses Retrosuperfuture Vasto Resin Havana Sunglasses Madewell $215 See on Madewell For the trendy dresser who bulks at the thought of a pair of classic shades, this pair will fit right in with your forward-thinking wardrobe. It merges 3 popular styles — square shape, tortoise, and clear frames — for a look that demands attention.

9 Clear Frames Julian Bajsel for Splash House For clear frames — the barely-there style that still makes a statement — it’s all about choosing the right shape. If you’re looking for an understated style, go for a smaller or classic round frame so they practically disappear. For those seeking a bolder vibe, consider an oversized shape or colorful lens that will make sure the glasses, however clear, are seen from miles away.

10 Clear Frame Round Sunglasses Marlton Lowercase $350 See on Lowercase Go ultra retro with your clear frames and opt for a throwback classic round style. This splurge will go especially well with your bright color dresses and separates.

11 Clear Frame Colored Lens Sunglasses Elio Warby Parker $95 See on Warby Parker Clear frames give you the unique opportunity to juxtapose color with transparency, creating a cool contrast. These darker lens pop against the clear frames, giving a rockstar vibe to even the most understated outfit.