3 Sunglasses Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall
Courtesy of Splash House.
Blake Daryaie for Splash House
By Avery Matera
Summer is coming to an end, but one fashion category that transitions seamlessly through the seasons is sunglasses. The same styles worn during warmer weather will be top of mind through Fall, adding a cool, effortless vibe to your wardrobe even as the temperatures dip. Want proof? Look no further than the 2000s-inspired sunglass trends that dominated the street style scene at music festivals this summer.
At one such gathering, the 2021 Splash House pool party-meets-music festival, attendees embraced sunglasses styles as eclectic as their personalities. Whether in those ubiquitous 2000s mirror-lensed frames, or the cooler square-shaped iteration, guests enjoyed music from performers like Dom Dolla, Mark Knight, and Bob Moses at three separate hotels in Palm Springs: The Saguaro, Renaissance, and Margaritaville. And every dreamy sunglass style spotted at the festival will be in heavy rotation come Fall.
With 2000s fashion trending across the board, from clear heels to metallic going-out tops and more, it stands to reason that today’s most popular eyewear is also an early-aughts dream. And while you may pair these shades with layers for cooler weather, they’ll still carry on well into Fall. After all, the sun doesn’t stop shining just because you’re not wearing a bikini to breakfast.
Ahead, find the top 2000s-inspired sunglass trends from Splash House and a few pairs to shop for yourself.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.