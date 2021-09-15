Autumn is here, school is in session, and it’s time to pack away all of your bikinis, tanks, and eyelet mini dresses — at least for now — in favor of Fall 2021 trends. But never fear, Fall shopping is more fun than ever, as many prepare to start adding more social events to their calendar for the first time in a year and a half.

For the Fall season, designers are embracing nostalgia, be it early-aughts pink, ‘90s sweater vests, ‘80s sequins, and so much more. But they’re styling these retro trends in new and exciting ways, pairing sequins with daywear, sweater vests layered over tulle, and lace styled with leather jackets and sneakers for a touch of edge.

From chunky Khaite knits to Oscar de la Renta’s take on the bubblegum hue; Prada and Miu Miu’s differing approaches to sequins; and Molly Goddard’s re-discovery of your dad’s previously lame ‘90s wardrobe, the best of Fall shopping is below.

Prepare to be inspired. And shop a little along the way.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sweater Vests

Molly Goddard/Staud

It’s time to go shopping in your dad’s wardrobe. Hidden among the straight-leg jeans, chunky sneakers, and Aviator glasses is likely a stack of ‘90s sweater vests you’re going to want to emulate for Fall. From Molly Goddard to Staud, this trend is coming back but with a stylish edge this time.

Lace

Valentino/DSquared2

Whether you’re opting for a full-blown dress like Valentino or layering pieces like DSquared, lace is the way to go. It’s hitting big for Fall 2021, but it’s the perfect year-round addition to any wardrobe. If you’re worried that it’s a bit too romantic, you can make it a bit more edgy with chunky-soled boots or the addition of a cropped leather jacket.

Sequins

Prada/Miu Miu

This Fall, sequins are coming out long before New Year’s Eve. At least if designers like Prada and Miu Miu have anything to say about it. Whether you’re shopping for an evening-ready mini dress or wear-anywhere midi skirt, this is the whimsical trend to add to your wish list for the coming season.

Chunky Knits

JW Anderson/Khaite

Sure, knitwear is nothing new when it comes to Fall trends, but this season, they’ll take on a chunky twist. Whether fisherman’s sweaters, classic cables, or cashmere ribbed knits, make sure to shop 7-ply, heavyweight, oversized, and cozy this season — you won’t regret it. Look to designers like J.W. Anderson and Khaite for inspiration.

Knit Skirts

Fendi/Proenza Schouler

Don’t just shop for tops when you’re seeking some warm knitwear additions to your Fall wardrobe this year. Consider adding a bit of texture in your skirts too, taking your cue from Proenza Schouler, Fendi, and more. Whether mini or midi, they can be paired with coordinated tops, lightweight tees, or even satin blouses, no matter where you’re headed.

Bubblegum Pink

Salvatore Ferragamo/Oscar de la Renta

The early-aughts are back. But if you’re not willing to pull out those low-rise jeans, “going out” tops, or platform sandals, consider going for the color of the decade instead. Whether you’re shopping for a cozy knit, after-hours skirt, or go-anywhere dress, try muted tones of bubblegum pink to make your wardrobe staples feel more current.