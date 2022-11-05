Fashion Editors On A Tight Budget Love These Stylish & Extremely Cheap Finds On Amazon

As fashion editors, we on the Bustle commerce team have delved into every nook and cranny of Amazon to find stylish options — especially ones that don’t break the bank. Trust me when I say we’ve done quite a bit of hands-on research. Spanning the gamut from chic wrap-style dresses to cozy hoodies and joggers, the items on this list are Bustle-approved and sure to feel and look good.

Even better, there’s no need to travel to the high streets or even the mall. These stylish favorites are accessible with just a simple scroll and click, and will arrive on your doorstep in days. Whether your budget is sky-high or on a shoestring, all these options are here to satisfy. Pick up a couple or a few — they’re so stylish it’ll look like you spent a million bucks.

1 A Chic & Cushy Sweater Vest That Lasts Through The Wash Juliet Holy Oversize Sweater Vest Amazon $27 See On Amazon “This sweater vest is absolutely one of my best finds on Amazon. It's comfortable, has an oversize feel, and doesn't shrink or pill in the wash. I have it in two colors and love it for layering or to wear on its own with high-waisted jeans or a skirt.” - Amy Biggart Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 This Fashion-Forward Beaded Bag For Under $30 YIFEI Transparent Beaded Shoulderbag Amazon $26 See On Amazon “The most complimented fashion piece I own is without a doubt this green beaded bag. I get a compliment on it every time I wear it. It's also big enough to fit my wallet, phone, and portable charger. I love this bag so much and have found so many different ways to style it.” - Amy Biggart Available colors: 1

One size

3 A Staple Tank Top That’s So Soft & Comfy Daily Ritual Fine Rib Racerfront Tank Amazon $20 See On Amazon “I reach for this ribbed tank top almost every time it is clean. It's a super comfortable basic that I can wear with so many different outfits. I actually own this in two colors (and am due to order more), that's how much I love this soft tank top. It's definitely an underrated and well-loved item in my wardrobe.” - Amy Biggart Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 A Versatile Cropped Sweater Tank That Looks Good For Every Occasion The Drop Roni Cropped Sweater Tank Amazon $29 See On Amazon “This cropped sweater tank is super cute for date night but also looks great layered under a blazer. The spaghetti straps are adjustable and the material doesn't pill -- big thumbs up. This is what I wear when I want to feel ‘dressed’ without trying too hard.” - Anna Anderson Available colors: 8

Available sizes: XX-Smal — 5X

5 This Soft Sweater Tank That’s Both Comfortable & Polished The Drop Angelica Cropped Supersoft Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon “I wear this scoop-neck sweater tank constantly because it's just a little more polished than a standard tank, but equally comfortable — in other words, it’s perfect for both hanging around the house and grabbing dinner with friends. The cropped length pairs well with high-waisted jeans and skirts, but you can also just throw on a pair of sweats and call it a day.” - Anna Anderson Available colors: 7

Available sizes: XX-Smal — 5X

6 This Form-Fitting Tee With A Striking Square Neckline Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit T-Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon “A great staple piece, this T-shirt has a square neck that makes it feel just a little bit more special than your standard tee. The slim, stretchy fit makes it great for tucking in, and the half-sleeve offers just a bit more coverage for those slightly cool days.” - Anna Anderson Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Smal — XX-Large

7 The Easy Midi Skirt You Can Wear Anywhere Amazon Essentials Tiered Midi Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon “This is a great skirt to grab in a pinch for last-minute get-togethers with friends and family. I have it in the gingham pattern, but have been eyeing up the other colors as well for a little variety. The skirt is wonderfully versatile. I can pair some bike shorts underneath it for added warmth, or dress it up with a pair of heels. I'm 5'10", and the length is perfect for me — not too long, and not awkwardly falling just below the knee.” - Karen Belz Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Smal — XX-Large

8 A Retro-Style Sweatshirt That’s So Cozy Heymiss Colorblock Sweatshirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon “I pretty much live in these sweatshirts — I have the red and green, and I'm constantly tempted to buy more. They're a great pick for fall, as they're not too warm but still soft and cozy. The striped details on the arms are what drew me in. This top is great for lounging around at home, or wearing to run errands on the weekend. Regardless of the color you choose, feel confident that it'll look great with both jeans and leggings.” - Karen Belz Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Lightweight Sweater That’s Perfect For Cooler Weather Amazon Essentials Lightweight Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon “On the topic of clothes I pretty much live in, these lightweight sweaters also make the cut. I own more than one, and they're always a reliable choice. They have just enough stretch without being too revealing or uncomfortable, and can easily be layered. These are great for early days of fall and are a great price for what you get.” - Karen Belz Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

10 A Pretty Shawl You Can Wear As A Scarf Or Wrap Achillea Large Pashmina Shawl Amazon $15 See On Amazon “This scarf is gorgeous and looks way more luxe than the price tag would have you think! I bought it as something to keep me warm at a wedding, and I absolutely love it. It's so soft, and it comes in a ridiculous number of colors to match virtually any outfit.” - Danielle Kraese Available colors: 41

One size

11 This Cute Crossbody Bag That’s Stylish & Practical INICAT Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $27 See On Amazon “I originally bought this crossbody bag for when I take my dog out on walks, but it's so cute and versatile that I find myself wearing it way more often. Sometimes I even wear it out to the bars — it's seriously that chic that it won't ruin my outfit! It's the perfect size for carrying all of my essentials. Plus, there's more than one way to wear it.” - Mallory Moreno Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small/Large

12 A Swingy Tennis Skirt You Can Wear On Or Off The Court Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon “For a sporty chic look, this mini tennis skirt has become one of my favorites. I have it in a neutral grey, but nothing is holding me back from buying it in more colors. It's flowy, high-waisted, and super comfortable. I love that it's pleated at the hem and down the back — and not to mention the fact this skirt has three pockets.” - Mallory Moreno Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 The Sultry Bustier That Actually Stays Up Modegal Open Back Bodyshaper Bustier Amazon $32 See On Amazon “I was really hesitant to purchase this corset top as someone who's bigger-chested, but I couldn't resist. It's perfect for a night out, and luckily it was also a true-to-size perfect fit! I love how it shapes the body and the fact that I wasn't having to pull it up and readjust throughout the night. Oh, and it's available in nearly 20 beautiful colors.” - Mallory Moreno Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 00 — 18

14 A 4-Pack Of Retro Sunglasses That Are So Affordable Tystevsky Retro Sunglasses (Set of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon “I can't fathom spending a lot of money on trendy, colorful sunglasses that I'll probably misplace at some point. This set of rectangular sunglasses has a sweet '90s vibe and comes with four pairs in each set, so they're great value. The color options are unique, to boot.” - Lisa Fogarty Available colors: 4

15 This Chic Wrap-Look Dress With The Perfect Amount Of Stretch Amazon Essentials Crossover Twist Neck Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon “Despite the price, this dress is unexpectedly chic. It's made with stretchy fabric and designed to fit snugly — plus, it has two twist details on the front that add some unique visual interest.” - Wesley Salazar Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Fluttery Midi Dress With A Great Silhouette Amazon Essentials Tiered Midi Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon “When it comes to fashion, there's nothing sunnier than a pretty yellow dress, and this one is no exception. It has a lovely silhouette that's easily dressed up or down, and the thick straps can accommodate bra straps.” - Wesley Salazar Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Jumpsuit That Makes A Quick Yet Polished Outfit Of The Day Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Ju“This jumpsuit is the ultimate one-and-done fashion item. The stretchy material is so soft, and it doesn't show wrinkles when packed tightly into a suitcase, so it's perfect for travel. Pair it with cute heels or your favorite sneakers — it looks great either way.” - Wesley Salazar Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 This Crop Top That Pairs Perfectly With High-Waisted Pants The Drop Square Neck Bralette Amazon $30 See On Amazon “This little crop top is surprisingly versatile. It looks picture-perfect paired with high-waisted pants, and makes a casual outfit a little more fashion-forward. I like the ginger color option — I wear a lot of black in my day-to-day, and this shade makes a nice neutral that complements black or basically any other color of pants.” - Cassandra Seale Available colors: 11

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

19 A Classic Flannel Shirt In Loads Of Colorful Plaids Amazon Essentials Flannel Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon “I was looking for a classic flannel shirt, and this one delivers. It's a nice medium weight so is great for brisk evenings. I'm generally a women's small in tops and I got a medium here for a quite loose and oversize fit that's super comfy. It looks smashing complementing a crop top with the sleeves rolled up, and really is the quintessential traditional flannel shirt.” - Cassandra Seale Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large (Men’s)

20 The Joggers That Are Stylish Enough To Go Out In Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant Amazon $23 See On Amazon “These joggers are super comfy, and are a medium weight that’s perfect for spring and fall. They’re cozy to wear working from home but are totally stylish enough to wear running errands out and about. I love the dark heather gray because it goes with everything and is suitable for me to wear lounging at home with a super furry black-and-white cat.” - Cassandra Seale Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 A Big Tote Bag That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Essentials Large Tote Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Color me blown away by the quality of this tote bag for the price. It's made of a cushy quilted material that feels expensive, and the reinforced handles make it comfy to carry even when stuffed full. It makes a great size for an overnight bag or even a long day out, with plenty of room for a laptop, extra sweater, big water bottle, books, and more.” - Cassandra Seale Available colors: 4

Available sizes: One size

22 The Super-Comfy PJs That Look Cute & Put Together Amazon Essentials Short Pajama Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon “These are my current favorite pajamas, and the first ones I sleep in whenever I have clean laundry. They're lightweight, super soft, and stylish, thanks to the cute ruffles. I have them in jade green and I've got my eye on a few other colors, too.” - Cristina Sanza Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 7X

23 A Cropped Shirt That Elevates The Typical Tee The Drop Sydney Crew Neck T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon “In my opinion, this is a perfect cropped tee. I love the boxy, relaxed fit, comfy crewneck, and lightweight cotton jersey material, plus the seam on the back adds a bit of interest. I just pair it with high-waisted jeans and I'm ready to go.” - Cristina Sanza Available colors: 10

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

24 These Versatile Cotton Socks That Feel & Look Fabulous FGZ Cotton Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon “I love these thin cotton socks so much, I bought two packs. They're the perfect height to wear with my favorite Chelsea boots and are also super comfy with my go-to sneakers. The socks have a seamless toe, and they're breathable, stretchy, and come in great colors.” - Cristina Sanza Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5 — 11

25 These Super Shiny Leggings That Level-Up The Look 90 Degree By Reflex High Shine Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon “These high-waisted faux leather leggings feel like the 2022 update to the American Apparel disco pant from the mid-2000s. With a high-shine gloss that levels up the casualness of leggings, I feel good about wearing these on a night out — or with a cropped sweater and faux fur jacket for a sleek outfit in colder weather.” - Kelsey Lawrence Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

26 A Sultry Mesh Bra That Fits Well & Provides Support Deyllo Lace Balconette Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon “As someone with a smaller chest, it's really hard to find a bra that doesn't have that annoying cup gap. This mesh bra not only doesn't gape in the cup area, it also holds my breasts nicely and offers a little support with an underwire. Simply put, it's a hot bra and the mesh is surprisingly soft too.” - Kelsey Lawrence Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 34A — 38DD

27 These Cute Tennis Skorts For A Preppy-Casual Vibe QUEENIEKE Pleated Tennis Skort Amazon $26 See On Amazon “I wore this houndstooth tennis skirt the whole summer. It fit the preppy-cheap vibe I was going for with a classic houndstooth print, and it also works in cooler weather layered with a sweater or jacket. Tennis skirts are my favorite because they have the ease of shorts — but with a nostalgic, dressier appeal that makes an outfit more fun. This one is not only comfortable, it also has three pockets that can hold a phone, keys and a bank card.” - Kelsey Lawrence Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 This Pretty Paperclip Necklace & Bracelet Set That Looks Expensive But Isn’t Benevolence LA Paperclip Chain Necklace and Bracelet (2 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon “I love the look of Tiffany HardWear jewelry, but my budget isn’t quite big enough for Fifth Avenue. This gold chain necklace and bracelet set from Benevolence LA gives me a similar aesthetic and looks chic across seemingly every dress code: I’ve worn it everywhere from brunch in New York to dinner in Paris. It offers solid quality, besides. The 14-karat gold plate is luxe yet subtle and has yet to irritate my skin — plus, every purchase contributes to a charity that fights poverty.” - Scarlett James Available colors: 1

One size

29 A Gorgeous Shirt Dress That’s So Sophisticated GRACE KARIN Tiered Shirt Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon “This is one of my favorite day dresses. It’s classic yet trendy with its collared shirtdress silhouette and playful tiered skirt. The prints are sophisticated but skew creative — I’m partial to the abstract brushstroke — and look fantastic paired with any of your neutral accessories. The lightweight fabric is surprisingly opaque, although you might want an extra layer in the colder months, while its gauzy texture disguises wrinkles like a champ.” - Scarlett James Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 This Cushy Oversize Turtleneck That’s As Comfy As A Sweatshirt LILLUSORY Turtleneck Oversize Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon “Cozy meets chic in this oversize turtleneck, which I basically live in during the colder months. (These leggings also figure prominently.) It basically feels like your most comfortable sweatshirt but looks way more polished which, incidentally, also makes it perfect for travel. The body is loose and slouchy to give you plenty of ease and room to layer, while the fitted sleeves create some balance so you’re not drowning in the silhouette. Its viscose-based knit is silky-soft, too, with just enough thickness and a nice amount of drape.” - Scarlett James Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

31 A Soft, Funnel-Neck T-Shirt That Looks So Chic Daily Ritual Funnel Neck Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon “Whether I'm tucking this shirt into a pair of high-waisted jeans or wearing it with leggings, it doesn't disappoint. The jersey-like fabric is really soft, and the turtleneck sets it apart from standard T-shirts.” - Amanda Fama Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 An Off-Shoulder Tunic That Is Super Cozy & Versatile Daily Ritual Cold-Shoulder Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon “This tunic feels like a sweatshirt, but the off-the-shoulder design adds style. I like pairing it with leggings or jeans and adding a necklace. The cotton-modal fabric blend has some added spandex, which makes it even cozier than I could have imagined.” - Amanda Fama Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 This Ribbed Sweater Tank That Looks Great Under A Jacket The Drop Karolina Mock Neck Rib Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon “This top is seriously one of my favorites (I wear it all the time). Its sleeveless rib-knit design isn't too warm, and I usually pair it with a denim or leather jacket. It's even a little stretchy, which is a plus.” - Amanda Fama Available colors: 3

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

34 A Unique Smocked Shirt With Cuffs That’s Perfect For Dressing Up Amazon Essentials Smocked Cuff Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon “This shirt is as lightweight as a tee but the subtle puff sleeves and smocked cuffs give it a totally chic vibe that is easy to dress up. I think this top really shines because it's super versatile, I can wear it with jeans to brunch or with a skirt for a fancier night out.” - Carolyn Menyes Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 The Jeggings That Look Great & Are As Comfy As Leggings Amazon Essentials Denim Jegging Amazon $15 See On Amazon “I literally don't wear any other pants anymore, these are my absolute favorites. I own them in two colors and have a few other options sitting in my Amazon cart at all times. These pull-on jeggings are as comfortable as any leggings I own and super stretchy, but they have a structured design that doesn't sag even when I wear them for multiple days.” - Carolyn Menyes Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 A Chic Crossbody Purse That Punches Above Its Weight The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon “I get compliments on this bag anytime I carry it, and people can't believe it was from Amazon. The crocodile print makes me feel trendy, and I love my hot pink bag especially for a little Barbiecore moment (though I think the other colorways are fabulous too). This bag is surprisingly roomy, and I love the hidden front pocket so I can just throw my Metrocard and credit card in there for easy, fast transactions.” - Carolyn Menyes Available colors: 15

Available sizes: One size

37 A Knit Hoodie That Is So Soft & Sumptuous Daily Ritual Drawstring Hoodie Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon “Totally comfy yet chic, this knit hoodie has quickly become my fall go-to top. It's a great WFH shirt that also looks a bit more dressed up than your basic hoodie for school dropoff. I love the rich chocolate hue, and it's long enough to look good over leggings if I don't feel like wearing jeans.” - Ileana Morales Valentine Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 These Fashion-Forward, Chunky Sunglasses That Cost Under $20 Karsaer Cateye Square Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon “No need to spend more than $20 on sunnies — this is my new favorite pair, and it checks all the boxes. These are lightweight, and they're stylish enough to regularly garner compliments. The cat eye shape is timeless while the chunkier frame is trendy. I love the amber color for a warm neutral that switches it up from my usual black. Get them!” - Ileana Morales Valentine Available colors: 12

One size

39 A Soft Hoodie Sweatshirt Dress That Is Casual & Comfy The Drop Iona Hooded Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon “I have this hoodie dress in two colors and love that it's casual, comfy, and cute. The mini length makes it more wearable than longer versions I've seen elsewhere, and it's really held up after several washes.” - Ileana Morales Valentine Available colors: 12

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

40 A Classic Button-Down That’s So Well-Made Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon “Amazon’s in-house brands are amazing resources for basics, and this button-down shirt is particularly well-made. The cotton poplin has a slightly rumpled texture that looks inherently effortless, and the fit is spot-on — relaxed enough to wear as an overshirt in lieu of a cardigan, but it’s still slim enough to look polished when buttoned up and tucked in. I have this in three shades: white, French blue stripe, and pink stripe, the latter two of which I’ve been styling with socks, loafers, and straight-leg jeans to channel my mom (or, let’s face it, my dad) in the ‘90s.” - Caroline Goldstein Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 These Bootcut Yoga Pants You Can Wear Out On The Town TOPYOGAS Bootleg Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon “As soon as I put on these flared yoga pants, I ordered two more pairs. They’re smooth, seamless, and the V waistband offers the gentlest compression. They’re the perfect work-from-home or travel pants, but the flare leg makes them feel chic enough to wear out — which I have, many times and without shame, styled with platform boots and a cropped knit cardigan.” - Caroline Goldstein Available colors: 11

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

42 A Warm & Fuzzy Teddy Bear Coat That Looks Polished Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Lapel Jacket Amazon $69 See On Amazon “This cozy jacket is perfect for making any outfit read a little more put together. I love the boxy fit and just-right length. And it's nicely lined for a little added warmth. I have way too many coats in my closet but this is the one I end up reaching for the most.” - Kate Miller Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

43 This Easy Ribbed Tank Dress That Feels So Good On The Drop Yasmin Sweater Tank Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon “I'm a huge fan of a one-and-done dress and this scoop-neck midi dress is just that. So easy to throw on and go and look like you made an effort! The material feels expensive, too.” - Kate Miller Available colors: 10

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X