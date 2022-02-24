Fashion

All The 2000s Trends Making A Comeback On The Fall 2022 Runways

So far, so Y2K.

Corset top at Fendi Fall 2022.
Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like it or not, 2000s style is alive and well. With Fashion Week continuing in full-force, designers have come out in droves with some major throwbacks you’re going to start seeing everywhere. Get a first look here.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corsets and Bustiers

2000s Underwear as outerwear is trending for Fall 2022. Designers like Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Fendi, and more are showing corsets in many different materials, colors, and styling for the coming season.

