2000s fashion is back in full swing, and with it, the ubiquitous “going out” tops that defined the decade. Yes, it’s time to put your corset tops back in the rotation.

Corsets and bustiers have served as both a symbol of both oppression and freedom throughout history. The undergarment, originally intended to restrict a woman’s body, was later reclaimed as a piece of lingerie that, when shown off instead of hidden from view, became an empowering fashion statement.

And, while corsets and bustiers fall in and out of favor, they are extremely versatile pieces to keep in your wardrobe. They are sultry, yet tailored; revealing, yet covered. And, what’s more, they toe the line of duality between edgy and sweet with their boudoir-inspired roots.

Much like styling a bra top, there are many options for day or night. Let a sliver of your structured top peek out from underneath a blazer, or put it on full view by wearing it on top of your apparel, as opposed to underneath.

Ahead, taking inspiration from celebrities and street style stars alike, learn exactly how to style a corset top this season, and shop some of our favorite picks.

To A Tee

For a more casual look, try a black bustier top layered over a bright white T-shirt. Pair with high-waisted pants or an on-trend mini skirt, depending on your mood.

Boudoir Styling

Dive head-first into boudoir fashion and go for a sheer corset layered over a tank, as was the look at Vera Wang’s Spring 2020 show. The layers of wispy sheer silk would pair perfectly with a long skirt or some vintage denim.

High and Low

Want to make your most comfortable pair of jeans suitable for a night out? Pair them with an ultra feminine, structured corset, like this look from the Brandon Maxwell Fall 2022 runway.

Monochrome Magic

For those fashion risk-takers, look to Rihanna and this monochrome look. She styled this corset top in an exotic snake print with a pair of paper bag waist pants and a matching shearling coat on top.

Corporate Chic

For an edgy take on a suiting look, consider layering a blazer and pencil skirt over a black corset top, with or without sheer paneling. This look is perfect for those not quite ready to take the bra-and-blazer plunge.

The Classic

Even though you might not be attaching your corset to a pair of thigh-high stockings, take an authentic approach to the trend with a tank that boasts straps hanging down from the body, worn with an oversized coat and pants to dress it down.

Delightful Denim

Though you will likely be pairing your bustier top with actual pants and not denim hot pants, this take, worn by Lizzo, is certainly one to try.

Get started on your styling with the gorgeous corsets below.

