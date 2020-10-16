High fashion just got a high tech upgrade thanks to the latest collaboration between Fendi and the British accessories brand Chaos.

It all started last February — which, yes, feels like a literal lifetime ago — when the Italian fashion house unveiled its first iteration of “fashion tech accessories” at its FW20 show in Milan. Among them were super sleek gold AirPod and smartphone cases that will instantly upgrade your devices from fully functional to super stylish.

The inspiration, according to the brand, is a mutual love of vintage cigarette cases, gold lighters, and evening clutches. The debut Fendi x Chaos designs are undoubtedly luxurious, with perforated and engraved metal shapes intertwining with refined leather craftsmanship. Touches of satin and Fendi’s iconic logo hardware transform your smartphone, smart watch, and earbuds into pieces of jewelry in their own right.

As an added bonus, each of the tailor-made cases are designed as an interconnected system, meaning you can effortlessly clip them onto Fendi’s waist belts, zipper chain lanyards, and handbags. In non-pandemic circumstances, this would allow for a seamless transition from your home office to the airport lounge, but for now it can at least take you from your apartment to the grocery store in an ultra chic manner.

In case these accessories weren’t enough fodder for your holiday wish list, there’s more. The Fendi x Chaos collab also includes a gold and silver scribble pen that works on both paper and tablets alike (it was even worn as an earring in the Fendi FW20 catwalk looks), as well as a four-piece metal shot glass set suspended from a leather keyring. Who said luxury is impractical?

The exclusive prelaunch on FENDI.com starts Saturday, Oct. 17, with the worldwide launch in boutiques on Tuesday, Oct. 20.