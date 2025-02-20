The Peekaboo bag has always been the coolest “anti-it” accessory. Designed in 2009, this innovative handbag was the brainchild of artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi, a woman who made it her mission to create elegant yet playful accessories. In 1997, she designed the trendiest bag in the land, the Fendi Baguette; more than a decade later, she followed it up with another brand classic.

The name "Peekaboo" stems from the bag's blueprint. It’s comprised of two sections: one that can be closed off for valuables, and another that can be left unfastened to reveal the contrasting interior. The notion and name were derived from well-known kids games, bringing upon the references to hide-and-seek and, of course, “Peekaboo, I see you.” So, if you’re one to leave your bag wide open, accidentally or not, this is the ultimate investment.

But First, What Is An Anti-It Bag?

Although this bag has a storied history, it still retains its stature among celebrities, influencers, and industry insiders. Its “anti-it” status is a nod to the bag being on the precipice of the quiet luxury trend; it fuses simple sophistication with exclusive, unexpected details. Plus, the design was an intentional departure by Venturini Fendi from the flashy, trend-forward bags of the time.

The inventive handbag has become a mainstay for the brand, with many versions building on the original in different sizes, materials, and colorways.

The Fendi Peekaboo’s 16-Year Legacy

The luxury house was under the direction of Karl Lagerfeld when the Peekaboo made its debut (with Silvia Venturini Fendi directing accessories, of course). The Spring/Summer 2009 presentation was the inaugural showing of the Peekaboo bag. On the runway, it was featured in combinations of ivory cotton, black or white snakeskin, and black or white mesh.

The versatility of the double pouch and the decision of whether to be buttoned up or falling out made the perfect dichotomy for a luxury accessory. Venturini Fendi considered the bag to be for a confident woman who isn’t afraid to show her individuality or “what’s inside.”

Since its debut, the style has become a staple in both Fendi and luxury bag history. The long list of interpretations includes studs, velvet, sequins, tie-dye, and more. Exclusive varieties span the internet whether you’re a collector or a curious shopper just the same, and the options are seemingly infinite.

Most recently, the style was shown on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway with fun updates like fringe and ombré.

Of Course, Celebs Love The Peekaboo

There’s rarely a Fendi bag that celebrities don’t fawn over, but the Peekaboo is a definite must-have. If it didn’t seem opulent enough, Meghan Markle is a frequent fan. While her sumptuous black leather version exudes timelessness, what’s inside will always be a wonder, courtesy of the bag’s special compartments.

The individualistic refinement of this bag has made a fan of many celebs, whether they’re establishing their style or building an epic bag wardrobe (or both). Hailey Bieber, Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Naomi Campbell, and more have lived out their Peekaboo moment.

But don’t get it twisted — the Peekaboo isn’t just a one-hit wonder, even with the stars. Rihanna carried the bag throughout 2018 and 2019 upwards of five times, while Reese Witherspoon is clearly making a life with hers from the first sighting in 2018 to the most recent in January of 2025. Investment piece, guaranteed.

Wait, The Peekaboo Bag Costs How Much?!

Beginning with Venturini Fendi’s vision for the bag, it is a forever piece. From legacy to versatility, the geniusly captivating silhouette was made to parallel the adaptive and luxurious life of its customer. The distinct duality of the bag as a collector’s item and an individual piece make it an anomaly in a fast industry.

Currently, Fendi offers the Peekaboo in six variations (the exact price is dependent on the material):

The Soft Large for $6,100

The Soft Medium for $5,400

The Soft Small for $5,000

The Mini for $5,100

The ISeeU Small for $5,400

The ISeeU Petite for $4,100

The best thing about investing in a Fendi bag is the longevity and the high quality of the materials. The even better plus is that it gets cooler and more special with time. The secondhand market for both established and exclusive styles is a rabbit hole that you won’t regret digging into. Experimental materials, color-blocked interiors, and nostalgic collaborations are guaranteed to pull at your fashion heart.