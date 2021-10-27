Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, is expanding. And it has a new high-fashion partner in crime. Launching on Nov. 9, Fendi X Skims is the new collab everyone will be wearing through the end of the year. The collaboration was initially revealed in WSJ Magazine’s latest Innovator Awards issue that hit newsstands on Monday.

With everything from tops and mini dresses to tights and puffers, it will be a capsule, to be sure, but it will live in the ready-to-wear department with a much larger span than the brand has debuted before. For the first time ever, Skims will offer shoes with the Fendi collab, debuting a version of Fendi’s signature Peekaboo bag and F-shaped First heel alongside a shearling sandal. And, of course, it’ll also include the shapewear that launched the business in the first place, all with a Fendi twist.

The brand debuted a glamorous ad campaign, shot by Steven Meisel, featuring Kim Kardashian alongside models Precious Lee, Jessie Li, Tianna St. Louis, and Grace Valentine.

Of the conception, Kardashian shared with WWD, “Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong. We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

Similarly, Fendi Creative Director Kim Jones explained, “My Fendi is about creating something for every woman, every different shape — and that’s something at the heart of Skims, too.”

Read on for everything to know about the new Fendi X Skims collab.

How Much Is Fendi X Skims? Here’s The Price Point

Prices will range from $950 to $4,200. Leggings will ring in at $1,100, and the puffer jacket that’s already getting attention on social retails for $2,950. The most expensive item is a leather wrap dress which will cost shoppers $4,200.

When Is The Fendi Skims Collection Launch?

Mark your calendars, this capsule is sure to sell out nearly immediately. On 6am PST on Nov. 9, head to fendiskims.com to shop. The collab will also be available to shop at select Fendi flagship stores and other retailers around the world.