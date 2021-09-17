Do you sometimes wonder why some days you can tackle anything and your skin is glowy AF, but on others, you can’t shake off that groggy feeling and struggle to get a good night’s sleep? Then bam. Your time of the month comes. You fly the red flag. Auntie Flow arrives. The menses. Whatever you want to call your period, it suddenly all makes sense. Well, it turns out its not just you that struggles to understand your cycle. Only 86% of people surveyed by new beauty brand FEWE could only name half of the hormones active within the monthly cycle.

The first female-led, fully inclusive menstrual cycle care brand aims to change that through its education portal and whole cycle care collection of products. FEWE has developed CBD-infused facial skincare products to work with the different phases of your cycle, as well as products to comfort, help with disrupted sleep, and even care for your vulva with a soothing and rebalancing serum.

So far, FEWE has launched 10 products in its range, including a set of four facial skincare serums for each of the four stages of your cycle. Potent ingredients such as salicylic acid in the Spot The Difference anti-blemish serum and vitamin C in the Get Up & Glow brightening serum, support your skin at each stage of your cycle. Each one has an exciting ingredients list packed full of vitamins, antioxidants, and oils. But the star of the show is CBD, which is infused into each product, promising to take your self-care game to the next level.

Elsewhere in skincare, Bite’s launched a lip mask that promises to refresh even the driest of lips. Its £19 price tag seems high for a lip moisture, but with its balm-to-oil formula you’ll only need a small amount at a time, and it's mask treatment nature means you won’t be constantly having to reapply.

Huda Beauty’s long reign of hitting it out of the park with new launches has continued once again with its new Full’N’Flurry BombBrows, which promises to add volume and thickness whilst taming and tinting your brows in a wide variety of shades for a brow gel.

Keep reading to find out more about these products, including where to shop them.

