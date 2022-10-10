Florence Pugh is quickly becoming one of my favorite people to look out for, sartorially speaking. Now in the spotlight more than ever before, the British actress’ fashion choices lean toward the playful and romantic. Notably, Pugh is an outspoken fan of see-through looks, so I wasn’t surprised to that she modeled a totally sheer naked dress over the weekend.

Attending The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2022 New Members Reception in London on Saturday, Pugh rocked a black tulle gown covered in crystal studs. The $14,800 Rodarte design featured short, puff sleeves and a tent-style skirt with bows all down the front. (ICYMI: bows were trending on the runway at Paris Fashion Week.) I’m not lying when I tell you: I audibly gasped when the photos popped up on my screen.

While she loves freeing the nipple — and did so recently in another sheer moment — for this look, the Don’t Worry Darling star opted to wear a black bra and matching undies with this dress. From there, Pugh finished things off with a pair of timeless black pumps, a smattering of glitzy diamond jewelry, courtesy of Tiffany & Co., and a classic red lip. Truly next-level glamour.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Well done to everyone involved in making this totally dreamy look happen. Recreate it for yourself with the short alternative I’ve linked below.

