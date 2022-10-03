In yet another dazzling fashun moment from Florence Pugh, the Don’t Worry Darling star rocked a flashy sheer look during Paris Fashion Week.

Stepping out for the Valentino after party on Sunday, Pugh showed off a see-through beige crop top and matching skirt with an intricate sequined design throughout. She accessorized the shimmery (and see-through) ensemble with a smattering of gold jewelry, a white Valentino bag, and matching undies, before finishing things off with strappy gold sandals. Miss Flo was looking good.

If you’ve been following the 26-year-old and her fashion choices as of late, then you’ll remember this isn’t the first time she’s been gotten a little nippy, if you will. Attending Valentino’s couture show in July, Pugh stunned in a diaphanous Barbie pink gown. “Technically they’re covered?” she cheekily captioned an Instagram slideshow of the revealing look.

However, some decided to share their unwanted and sexist opinions on her body after the appearance, which lead her to share another post just one day later. “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women,” the British actress wrote. “And all because of two cute little nipples….,” she added. My sentiments exactly.

Long story short, I’m obsessed with Pugh’s style and attitude, and I hope she keeps bringing the titty-baring ‘fits. Okay!?

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images