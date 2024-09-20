Florence Pugh Wore A Teeny-Tiny String Bikini While On Vacay

As the theatrical release of her forthcoming film, We Live In Time, looms near, it’s safe to assume Florence Pugh has a busy few months ahead of her. That’s probably why the actress took a much-deserved trip to Turkey with friends before the madness begins, because if there’s one person who knows a thing or two about chaotic press tours, it’s Pugh. (Remember Spitgate?)

On Sept. 19, the Little Women actor commemorated her seaside getaway with a seriously FOMO-worthy Instagram photo dump full of good vibes, good food, and even better views. In the photos, Pugh can be seen soaking up the sun in an itty bitty black bikini — you know what they say: when in Turkey.

Florence’s Black Bikini

Nothing screams “summer” quite like a bikini, so of course Pugh had to pull out her best two-piece set one last time before autumn finally arrives.

The set was a stringy, sexy black number that the Dune: Part Two actor sported while out on a boating excursion with friends.

Pugh paired the look with a series of stacked beaded necklaces and a gold chain with charms that spell “Amor.” She also wore a pair of large hoop earrings, a belly button ring, and her signature septum piercing.

Pugh seemed to alternate between covering her head with a straw sunhat and a cheetah print headscarf. For maximum sun protection, the 28-year-old wore a pair of vintage-style aviator sunglasses with blue lenses that matched the hue of the crystal clear water.

When she wasn’t cooling off in the water, Pugh donned a yellow and white-striped button up shirt with rolled-up sleeves as a beach cover up.

“Glorious. Sunshine. Food. Juice. Sea. Food again,” Pugh captioned the carousel post. “Quality time with my quality bunch. Love. More food. Ultimate peak laughter. Breakfast leftovers at the beach because I can’t leave leftovers. Listening to @yasminhasss, @louisiii and @jtfirstman new unreleased music as the sun goes down...The most unbelievably delicious week. I’m still full.”

Another Bikini Moment

One of the trip attendees was writer and comedian Jordan Firstman, who also posted his own photo dump shortly after the trip.

In one of Firstman’s photos, Pugh can be seen wearing a multi-colored striped bikini with two straps tied around her waist.

It’s safe to say Pugh is making the most of the last bit of summer.