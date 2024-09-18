There’s been much ado about Florence Pugh’s body — particularly, when and why she bares it. In 2022, the Don’t Worry Darling star decided to wear a frothy see-through number to attend Valentino’s couture show. But because she wore it sans bra (way before nip-baring was trending), the internet was up in arms with repulsive commentary. Pugh’s response shutting her naysayers down came swiftly and pointedly. Thus, she’s since been unofficially hailed a free-the-nip icon.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Pugh graced the October 2024 cover of British Vogue, her debut for the title. Fittingly, the glossy celebrated her “fearless” sartorial attitude in a “brave” fashion-forward outfit to match.

Florence’s Bra-Forward Cover

Photographed by Venetia Scott, the actor stood tall against a wall of cabinets. Fashion magazines rarely dress their cover stars in little black dresses, but trust Pugh to make even the understated neutrals utterly riveting.

The dress itself was a head-turner. It featured tapered long sleeves with poofy shoulders and a pencil skirt that hit just below the knee. The focal point of the dress, however, was its bodice — or lack thereof. The dress featured a scoop neckline so, so low, it completely exposed Pugh’s lace bra-covered breasts.

All-black accessories completed her look, including bow-clad slingbacks and a massive clutch by Philosophy. She also wore a bangle and ring by Chopard.

The Style Is In Her Wheelhouse

As a chronic risqué dresser, Pugh has worn an iteration of the bra-baring LBD in the recent past. To attend the New York screening of We Live in Time, her film with Andrew Garfield, the actor wore a floor-length iteration. It was crafted in the thinnest delicate lace pattern, which rendered it almost entirely sheer. The top half of her dress was similar to her cover’s in that it also featured a skin-baring plunge — just not quite as wide.

She styled it similarly with her inky bra on display. Pugh daringly went a spicy step further and also flaunted her high-waist undies (another favorite of hers).

Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pugh completed this look with a belt cinched around her waist and a pendant necklace that dangled past her brassiere.

She can do no wrong.