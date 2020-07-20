The Best Foot Peel Masks For Under £10

Have hardened skin and calluses on your feet? Sounds like this list of best foot peel masks are exactly what you need. Some of the best foot peeling masks are not only fantastic value, but they are highly rated by reviewers for leaving your feet super soft after the peeling process.

Foot peel masks hit the mainstream with the Japanese Baby Foot product back in 1997. Since then, foot peel alternatives have become available everywhere from Boots to Amazon and beyond.

Why are they so beloved? Foot peel socks are the least labour-intensive way to get rid of hard skin on your feet. It's all down to ingredients like salicylic, lactic and citrus acids. The user dons plastic 'socks' containing these magic acids for 60 to 90 minutes (following specific product instructions), and after removing the sock should experience skin peeling in seven days.

It should be said, we strongly recommending patch testing for allergies before submerging your feet into these mask booties fully - as skin can sometimes be irritated by exfoliating ingredients.

With sandal season upon us, these skin peeling 'sock' masks are the next best thing to a vigorous pedicure. The best part? They're under a tenner per use.

1 The Best Seller On Amazon Plantifique Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask for Baby Soft Feet Amazon £14.95 See on Amazon £7.80 a pair These masks are Amazon's #1 Best Seller in the 'foot socks for hard skin' category. And we can see why - over 1500 reviewers gave these peach and aloe vera socks five stars. Buy the two-pack and these booties will transform your feet over the summer.

2 4-Star Reviews Dr Glycolic™ Soft Feet 7-Day Peel Socks Beauty Pie £15 See on Beauty Pie £15 a pair (or £3.92 if you're a member!) Beauty Pie is known for it's cult-following serums and retinol products, but it also makes these citric-acid foot peel socks! Reviewers have described these as 'The Best Thing To Happen To My Feet.' Members get a special price, so it could be worth signing up and grabbing a few pack for you and your pals.

3 The Best Value Pack ALIVER 3 Pairs Foot Moisturizing Mask, Amazon £11.29 See on Amazon £3.76 a pair Want to try a foot peel mask for your next movie night with friends? This three-pack is not only great value, but nearly 70% of reviewers gave these lavender scented foot masks a five-star review.