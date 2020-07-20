Beauty
The Best Foot Peel Masks For Under £10
Because sandal season is upon us.
Have hardened skin and calluses on your feet? Sounds like this list of best foot peel masks are exactly what you need. Some of the best foot peeling masks are not only fantastic value, but they are highly rated by reviewers for leaving your feet super soft after the peeling process.
Foot peel masks hit the mainstream with the Japanese Baby Foot product back in 1997. Since then, foot peel alternatives have become available everywhere from Boots to Amazon and beyond.
Why are they so beloved? Foot peel socks are the least labour-intensive way to get rid of hard skin on your feet. It's all down to ingredients like salicylic, lactic and citrus acids. The user dons plastic 'socks' containing these magic acids for 60 to 90 minutes (following specific product instructions), and after removing the sock should experience skin peeling in seven days.
It should be said, we strongly recommending patch testing for allergies before submerging your feet into these mask booties fully - as skin can sometimes be irritated by exfoliating ingredients.
With sandal season upon us, these skin peeling 'sock' masks are the next best thing to a vigorous pedicure. The best part? They're under a tenner per use.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.