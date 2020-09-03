Shopping
Gabi Fresh's Favorite Picks From Her New Lingerie Collection
It goes up to size 44K.
Could your lingerie drawer use a little TLC? Influencer extraordinaire Gabi Fresh (aka Gabi Gregg) is here to help with her latest Playful Promises collaboration, which features a diverse assortment of intimates, from neon bras to polka dot briefs.
“It’s our third year together, and it’s been a really successful collaboration thus far,” Gregg tells Bustle. “The reason I’ve loved working with them from the beginning is that they have such a great eye. They’re willing to push the envelope when it comes to design aesthetics for all sizes.”
For the collection launch, Gregg envisioned a minimalist, stripped-down photo shoot. It was her first time returning to set since the coronavirus pandemic began, so she was especially aware of putting safety first and following proper social distancing protocols.
To avoid having a hair stylist and makeup artist on set, Gregg took matters into her own hands — literally.
“I just took scissors to my hair in my bathroom mirror like super late the night before,” she reveals. “I knew that based on the location and how gorgeous it was, [the shoot] really didn’t need a lot in terms of production value. That’s one of the reasons I shaved [my hair]. And then I did my own makeup.”
The end result: a chic, elegant campaign that Gregg couldn’t be happier with. Ahead, she shares her favorite pieces from her quickly-selling-out collection.