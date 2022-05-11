Gabourey Sidibe Wore A Traditional West African Wedding Dress On The Cover Of Brides

I have officially been bitten by the wedding bug courtesy of bride-to-be Gabourey Sidibe. Someone marry me, quick! Sidibe has graced the latest cover of Brides with her presence, brining the magazine a much-needed departure from the typical white dress of Western culture.

The actress looked... I need a stronger word than ‘stunning.’ Incredible? Divine? Otherworldly gorgeous? All are correct. Her cover ensemble included a mermaid wedding gown covered in a magenta African print. The traditional design was custom made by Talla Designs of New York City’s garment district.

Her beauty look was just as glamorous, donning butt-length faux locs, pulled into a bubble ponytail with cowrie shell adornments. The symbolism is simple *chef’s kiss* — cowrie shells represent wealth and prosperity across the African diaspora, as they were used as a form of currency as early as the 14th century.

Though the dress from the Brides cover isn’t her actual wedding dress, Sidibe told Brides that she plans to get married in something equally bright and colorful with an African print, to pay homage to her Senegalese heritage.

"I’m super against tradition," she told Brides. "I definitely don't need a white dress. My favorite look [from the shoot] was the pink African print. Honestly, whatever I wear on the wedding day will probably be African print. It might have a little white, so it looks like a wedding dress, but it's definitely going to be colorful."