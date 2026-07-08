When you say the words “girls trip” a few cliché destinations probably come to mind, but only one has that undeniable je ne sais quoi. It’s why GANNI and Disney took the third and final installment of their Daisy Duck-inspired collaboration to Paris for one last, decidedly European rendezvous.

The Danish brand, founded in 2009 by Ditte Reffstrup — who is still running the show as creative director — is best known for its playful prints, bold colors, and whimsical embellishments. Unashamedly girly with a practical edge, GANNI has grown to embody femininity in the most modern sense of the word. And if you’re a GANNI girl, nothing embodies that more than female friendship.

“Friendship has always been an important part of the GANNI community,” Reffstrup says. “I love that Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse remind us that life is more fun when it’s shared with the people who know us best. That's a feeling we wanted to celebrate through this final chapter of the collaboration.”

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To celebrate the drop, GANNI and Disney marked the culmination of their partnership with a long, lazy (but very chic) lunch in Paris’ Quartier Saint-Paul. Seine-side bistro Le Petit Célestin served classic French fare while local members of the GANNI community caught up over a steak, sea bass, and a continuous stream of pomme frites. Naturally, the lunch served as the perfect live backdrop for the campaign’s imagery, combining the red, white, and rattan of Le Petit Célestin with GANNI’s signature uniform: baby tees, Stary barrel leg jeans, and mini hobo bags, all with a touch of Disney magic.

GANNI x Disney

“This collaboration with GANNI reflects our continued focus on reimagining Disney stories through new cultural expressions,” explains Liz Shortreed, SVP of Global Softlines at Disney Consumer Products. “By bringing together fashion and our iconic characters, the collection celebrates the friendship of Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse in a way that resonates with both longtime fans and a new generation.”

Shop the full GANNI x Disney collection online now.