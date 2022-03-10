GAP Home Just Dropped A New Collection Of Decor At Walmart

Home is where the heart is, but it’s also the place where you can build the blueprint of your life: A cozy living room set up to entertain friends or spend time with your partner; the perfect bedroom landscape to help you reach your sleep hygiene goals; bathroom decor that will inspire you to put your computer aside and spend more time in the tub. Your home is your sanctuary, so if it’s in need of a refresh, there’s no better time to do so than now, thanks to GAP Home.

With GAP Home’s brand-new collection, available to shop exclusively at Walmart, you'll be able to curate the home of your dreams. Think: comfy sofas to lounge in all day long, bedsheets made with breathable organic cotton, and entertainment units to comfortably store those prized DVD collections that you just can’t bear to get rid of. GAP Home has everything you need, whether your humble abode is in dire need of a complete makeover, or you’re simply looking for a couple of cute new decor items to brighten up the place for spring.

Ahead, find a few of our favorite picks to shop from the new collection, from eye-catching rugs to stylish lounge chairs, and more.

Furniture

Rugs

Linens