Genius, Problem-Solving Clothing That's Insanely Popular On Amazon

We all have those days when we think about putting together a cute outfit, then decide against it because there’s some problem with our clothing — either the straps are too long, or the shoes are too uncomfortable... the list goes on. Well, I’m happy to say that there plenty of easy fixes to wardrobe woes, and they’re all super popular on Amazon.

Clothing malfunctions can be easily avoided by thinking ahead. Rocking your favorite high heels to an outdoor event? Place these plastic protectors onto the bottoms to prevent them from sinking into grass or wobbling on uneven pavement. Not a lot of room in your suitcase while traveling? These versatile pants can be worn as trousers or shorts, giving you options for both warm and cool weather. Below, you’ll find tons of genius clothing items that let you get dressed in the morning with no hassle at all.

1 The Straight-Leg Pants That Resist Wrinkles Lee Wrinkle-Free Straight-Leg Pants Amazon $37 See On Amazon With these wrinkle-free pants, you can bid farewell to crumpled-looking slacks — and you don’t even have to drag out the iron. The relaxed straight-leg pants have a mid-rise waist, with side slant pockets in front and welt pockets in back. Perfect for suitcases and cramped closets, they come in a range of colors and styles, including navy, houndstooth, and pinstripes. Available sizes: 2 — 20 (regular, short, and long options)

2 These Bra Strap Cushions That Prevent Digging In GreenOlive-uEmoh Silicone Bra Strap Cushions (8-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you can’t wait to take your bra off at the end of the day because the straps have been digging into your shoulders, these bra strap cushions are for you. Made from soft, skin-friendly silicone, each one relieves pressure on your shoulder and features a channel in the middle to hold the strap secure. Washable and reusable, each set comes with eight cushions in a range of shades.

3 This Purse Hanger That Keeps Your Bag Off The Floor Clipa2 The Instant Bag Hanger Amazon $17 See On Amazon You close the stall to a public bathroom only to discover there’s no hook for your bag. Instead of doing acrobatics, use this ingenious bag hanger. Just loop it around your purse strap, then hook it to the stall door. You can also hook it onto a table at a restaurant, or secure it to a car seat headrest (you’ll never have to worry about your purse falling over and spilling its contents when you take a tight turn again). Available colors: 8

4 A Sock With A Zippered Pocket For Valuables Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet Amazon $17 See On Amazon Need a super safe place to stash a few key items when you’re out and about? Try this sock with a pocket on the side that zips shut. It’s an easy solution while traveling if you’re concerned about pickpockets, and it’s also perfect if you’re playing recreational sports but don’t want to leave your valuables on the sidelines.

5 The Scoop-Neck Shirt With Underarm Sweat Pads T THOMPSON TEE Sweatproof Undershirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pit stains are a part of life, but if you’d rather keep yours invisible, check out this sweatproof shirt. Made from 100% cotton, it features HydroShield underarm pads that allow moisture and body heat to escape as vapor. The shirt has a scoop neck and slim fit that’s ideal for layering. Plus, it’s machine-washable and dryer-safe for easy care. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 These No-Tie Shoelaces That Won’t Come Undone Mid-Jog Lock Laces Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than pausing your morning run to retie your shoelaces. Enter these no-tie laces that make that annoyance a thing of the past. Made from elastic, they never come undone but feature adjustable tension for a snug, secure fit that’s not too tight. Opt for classic black or white or give your sneaks a pop of color with shades like hot pink or royal blue.

7 The High-Impact Sports Bra Designed For Optimal Support Yvette High-Impact Sports Bra Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you have a bigger bust, this high-impact sports bra just might give you the support you’ve been longing for. The hook-and-eye closure is a step above pullover styles, and the racerback design helps evenly distribute weight. Thin, lightweight pads add coverage, while the zip-up construction works to hold everything in place. Now you’re ready to run that 5K. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

8 A Baseball Cap With An Open Back For Wearing Your Hair Up C.C Ponycap Amazon $17 See On Amazon The problem with regular baseball caps is they only have one cutout if you want to throw your hair up in a ponytail. Enter this baseball cap with a criss-cross back that allows you to tie up your hair anyway you like — and still wear the hat. The cap comes in a range of colors and styles, from pre-distressed options to ‘70s retro corduroy caps. Available styles: 75+

9 The Workout Hoodie That Shields You From Sun & Wind BALEAF Workout Hoodie with Face Cover Amazon $26 See On Amazon Want ultimate versatility and protection the next time you head outdoors for a hike or day out on the water? This workout hoodie fits the bill. Made from UPF-50 fabric, the sun-protective shirt features a hood you can pop over your ears for extra warmth and a face covering that protects your skin from windburn on blustery days. Thumbholes let you pull the sleeves down over your hands, and a zippered pocket in back lets you store your phone or keys. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 The Bra Extenders That Give You More Band Room SAMGU Bra Extenders (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your bra is feeling snug around the band, there’s an easy fix that doesn’t require you to invest your hard-earned money in a whole new bra: these extenders. Boasting a 4.5-star overall rating after 25,000 reviews, they attach to your existing bra band to give you a little more breathing room. They come in an impressive array of multipacks — choose from a variety of widths to find one that fits seamlessly with your bras. Available multipacks: 40

11 These Leggings Lined In Plush & Cozy Fleece Romastory Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Enduring frigid winter temperatures just got so much easier — and cozier — thanks to these fleece-lined leggings. The high-waisted leggings are super smooth on the outside but plush and soft on the inside. Wear them to yoga class, layer them under your jeans for extra warmth, or simply slip them on for a relaxing day spent indoors. Available sizes: One size

12 The Earring Backs That Prevent Drooping ANCHORA Original Magic Earring Backs (3 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Do your earrings droop forward? Not if you have these earring lifter backs. These universal backs lift the backs of earrings so that they sit flush against your ears. Gold-plated and hypoallergenic, you can use a credit card to adjust them to fit the post you’re working with. The set includes three pairs in shades of gold, silver, and rose gold.

13 A Skater Skirt With Built-In Shorts DJT FASHION Mini Skater Skirt with Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Talk about genius: This pleated skater skirt has built-in shorts, so can get a little extra coverage and prevent thigh chafing. It has a wide, comfortable waistband and comes in a range of solid colors and plaid patterns. Pair it with a slim-fit tank or cable-knit sweater, and you’re good to go. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

14 This 3-Pack Of Period Underwear For Extra Protection INNERSY Period Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep your favorite undies in good condition by wearing this period underwear during your monthly cycle. With an absorbent, waterproof layer, they can be worn solo on lighter-flow days or as backup protection on heavier days with a pad, tampon, or cup. Multiple reviewers reported they’re “super comfortable,” so you won’t even miss your regular underwear. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

15 The High Heel Protectors That Are A Must On Grass & Gravel PAMASE High Heel Protectors (18 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Slip on a couple of these high heel protectors the next time you dress up — the flat discs on the bottom will help keep you from sinking into grass and will give you firmer footing on gravel and other uneven surfaces. Just as good, they’ll protect the actual heels of your shoes, so they don’t get scuffed up. The 18-pack includes pairs in three different sizes. One reviewer wrote, “Weddings in grass and bridesmaid shoes with skinny heels don't mix well. Unless you have these.”

16 A Purse Organizer That Makes It Easy To Find Your Lip Balm OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $14 See On Amazon This ingenious purse organizer makes your day-to-day just a little less frustrating by allowing you to sort your items so that they’re easier to find — i.e., no more fishing around for your keys and lip balm. Made from soft but sturdy felt, the multipocket organizer comes in slim styles for narrow purses and bigger, boxier styles for large totes. Available sizes: 5

17 This Sports Bra With A Pocket For Your Phone QUEENIEKE Back-Pocket Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Need a place to stash your phone while you work out? This sports bra with a pocket has your back (pun intended). In fact, there’s even a cutout for a cable if you use corded headphones. Made from four-way stretch fabric with a breathable lining, the bra has removable pads that let you decide how much coverage you get. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 The Combat Boots With Built-In Pockets DailyShoes Lace-Up Combat Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Leave your purse at home and slip your credit card and a key in the zippered pockets of these combat boots. The quilted faux leather design and gold-tone hardware lends this pair a polished look that’s perfect for jeans, floral maxi skirts, and everything in between. One reviewer wrote, “Cute and comfortable boots. Liked them so much I just purchased a black pair!” Choose from classic colors like tan and ivory, or go bold with bright red or leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 13

19 This Bracelet With A Groove For A Hair Tie Zuo Bao Stainless Steel Grooved Cuff Amazon $13 See On Amazon Always have a hair tie around your wrist? Turn it into something a little more dressed up with this cuff bracelet that has a groove for an elastic. Also a great way to fend off uncomfortable indentations in your wrist, the bracelet comes in gold, rose gold, and silver. Available colors: 3

20 The Mega-Comfy Yoga Pants With 3 Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon Reviewers love these high-waisted yoga pants because they feel so good on — “Thick, COMFY, supportive material. Stretch for days!” one buyer wrote. But they don’t just feel good — they’re also practical. They feature two side pockets as well as a hidden pocket in the waistband, so you can ditch your purse but still bring your phone, keys, and credit card. Choose from a variety of colors and styles in full-length and capri options. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Large

21 The Clips That Turn Your Bra Into A Racerback W-Plus Bra Strap Clips and Holders (3-Pair) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re wearing a racerback top, use one of these handy bra strap clips to bring the straps inward and make them invisible. Or, if your straps are constantly slipping off your shoulders, use one of the included elastic bands to hold your straps taut. Each set comes with a variety of straps and bands in white, beige, and black.

22 These Sheepskin Insoles That Are Cozy & Sweat-Wicking ABUSA Sheepskin Insoles Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cozy up any pair of shoes with these sheepskin insoles. Made from Australian lambswool (not synthetic materials), the fluffy insoles offer a plush feeling while wicking away moisture. Padding and arch support work to further upgrade the comfort factor — which means you might just want a set for every pair of shoes you own. Available sizes: Women’s 6 — 12, Men’s 8 — 13

23 A Bluetooth Beanie With Built-In Speakers ASIILOVI Bluetooth Beanie Amazon $29 See On Amazon Keep your ears warm and catch up on your favorite podcast at the same time with this Bluetooth beanie that has built-in speakers. The beanie pairs with any Bluetooth-enabled device and features pause/play and volume controls right on the hat. Offering 10 hours of play time and a 45-foot range, the beanie comes in rib-knit and cable-knit options. Available colors and styles: 9

24 The Infinity Dress That Can Be Worn 72 Different Ways 72styles Midi Infinity Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon This “infinity” dress earns its title because you can wear it in a near-infinite number of ways — or at least 72 different ways. Made from stretchy jersey fabric, the midi dress has an inner bandeau and an outer layer that can be worn in a halter, one-shoulder, sleeveless, or spaghetti strap style. Reviewers noted it’s “amazingly versatile” and “easy to change up.” If you’re looking for a wardrobe piece that can shape-shift — this is the one.

25 This Cooling Bra That Wicks Away Sweat Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free with Lift Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bye-bye boob sweat: Warner’s Play It Cool bra has the brand’s CHILL FX lining that wicks moisture to keep you comfortable and dry all day long. Along with light lifting pads, the bra has front-adjustable straps and snaps that let you transform the bra into a racerback design. One reviewer raved, “They are supremely comfortable and the lining material really does help whisk away sweat.”

26 These Compression Socks That Prevent Foot Fatigue Iseasoo Copper Compression Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re a runner or just spend a lot of time on your feet, these compression socks can help support muscles, reduce fatigue, and speed up recovery. Targeted cushioning at the heels and toes helps promote comfort while mesh panels increase ventilation and breathability. Plus, the addition of copper works to keep odor at bay. Available sizes: Small/Medium — Large/X-Large

27 A Memory Foam Shoulder Strap Cushion For Your Duffel ZINZ Shoulder Strap Cushion for Bags Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your heavy duffel just got a lot more comfortable to carry, thanks to this shoulder strap cushion made from memory foam and neoprene. The cushion secures with Velcro and can also be used with backpacks, laptop bags, and instrument bags. Available colors and styles: 9

28 These Convertible Pants For Light Packers & Hikers Columbia Saturday Trail Convertible Pants Amazon $61 See On Amazon Avid hikers, campers, and frequent travelers, listen up: These convertible trail pants are about to go into your regular rotation, thanks to their unmatched versatility. They shape-shift from full-length pants to shorts, thanks to the zippers at the knees — that means you can hike comfortably in hot or cold weather, or pack light in just a carry-on if you’re traveling. Made from water- and stain-resistant fabric, the pants have a relaxed fit and a partial-elastic waistband for comfort. Available sizes: 2 — 16 (short, regular, and long options)

29 The Thigh Bands That Prevent Chafing Under Skirts & Dresses Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands Amazon $21 See On Amazon Want to wear skirts and dresses without the discomfort of your thighs rubbing together? Get these anti-chafing thigh bands. Snug but stretchy, they prevent skin-on-skin contact, so your thighs won’t stick together or get irritated. They’re available in pretty lace designs as well simple, straightforward nylon and spandex options. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

30 These Arch Support Sleeves That Provide Relief From Foot Discomfort Wonderwin Arch Compression Support Sleeves (6 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you have plantar fasciitis, flat feet, high arches, or other foot conditions, you might want to check out these arch support sleeves. Each one wraps around your arch and features a flexible gel pad to provide support and relieve pressure. One reviewer wrote, “I received my supports today and they have already made a huge difference! I have to be on my feet a lot and recently started feeling the symptoms of my plantar fasciitis coming back. These may not cure it, but they are a great start.”

31 A Chic Quilted Purse You Can Wear 3 Different Ways GLADDON MODA 3-Way Convertible Crossbody Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon With just enough space to hold your sunglasses, wallet, phone, and keys, this quilted faux leather purse can be worn three different ways: Clip on the long shoulder strap to use it as a crossbody bag, or add the detachable wrist strap to turn it into a clutch. You can even use the included waist strap to wear it as a fanny pack. Available colors: Black, Pink, Red

32 This Puffer Vest That Packs Into A Pouch Amazon Essentials Puffer Vest Amazon $29 See On Amazon While traveling, it can be hard to predict the weather — which is why packing this ultra-lightweight puffer vest is such a good idea. Made of water-resistant nylon, the vest provides a layer of warmth in rainy and windy weather without adding unnecessary bulk. Plus, it comes with a carrying pouch, so you can roll it up and tote it along anywhere. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 The Adhesive Bra You Can Wear Under Strapless, Backless Clothes Niidor Adhesive Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Planning on wearing a strapless or backless dress, but still want the coverage and support of a bra? You can place these silicone bra pads over your bust area — the adhesive backing sticks directly to your skin. The two pads clip in the center, creating a deep V-shape that’s invisible under plunging necklines. There are several shades available, so you can even pick one that closely matches your skin tone. Available sizes: A — G

34 Some Classic High-Top Sneakers That Double As Rain Boots DKSUKO Waterproof High Top Rain Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made from waterproof PVC, these high tops might just be the most unique rain boots you’ve ever seen. The lace-up sneakers effectively repel water, while the textured rubber outsoles grip the ground underneath. “Not only are these cute, the actually keep my feet dry!” one reviewer wrote. Choose from more than two dozen styles, including low-tops and combat boot options. Available sizes: 5 — 11

35 These High-Waisted Leggings With Reflective Seams For Extra Visibility SUUKSESS Reflective High-Waisted Running Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are designed with reflective seams along the sides, providing extra visibility when jogging in low-light conditions. Made from 75% nylon and 25% spandex, the fabric is moisture-wicking, ultra-stretchy, and compressive. A deep side pocket allows you to keep your phone close by while exercising or running errands. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 A Wire-Free Bra With Flat Edges That Disappear Under Clothes Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from a smooth blend of moisture-wicking nylon and spandex, this wire-free bra provides plenty of support while remaining comfortable all day long. The lightweight fabric feels like a second skin, hugging your body with wide shoulder straps and an under-chest band. Invisible underneath clothes, the T-shirt bra is constructed with flat, fused edges and comes in an array of colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 This Workout Tank Top With A Built-In Bra POSHDIVAH Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon What’s especially great about this workout tank top is that it has a built-in shelf bra, so you don’t need to wear one underneath. The butter-soft fabric hugs your body throughout the bust and torso, with wide shoulder straps and a V-neckline. You can even remove the foam pads from the bra for lighter coverage. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 These Fleece Boot Liners For Extra Coziness Snowy Magnolia Fleece Boot Liners (2 Pairs) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give your rain boots or dress boots an extra layer of warm insulation with these fleece boot liners. A knitted cuff folds over the top of your boot, keeping the liner in place while adding a stylish touch. “They fit my feet, and they are warm but not so bulky that the boots are uncomfortably tight,” one reviewer wrote. “I'm so happy with them!” Available sizes: 5 — 7, 8 — 10

39 The Detachable Shirt Collar You Can Wear Under Sweaters Shinywear Detachable White Collar Shirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon Want to layer your sweatshirt with a preppy collared shirt, but don’t want to overheat? This detachable shirt collar is the solution. Designed with elastic straps that secure underneath the arms, the sleeveless garment gives you the appearance of a button-down shirt without the sleeves or bodice. When you wear a sweater over it, you’ll look like you’re wearing a full shirt. Genius.