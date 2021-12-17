Shopping
The 10 Best Gifts To Buy The Couple Who Has Everything
Candles, cookbooks, bathrobes, and more.
Do you have a favorite couple that you’re trying to gift this holiday season? The duo who never makes you feel like a third wheel? It can be challenging. You know they’ll love a household or matching fashion gift that honors their couple-hood, but you also don’t want it to be a pair of cheesy coordinated pajama set. When looking for impressive gift ideas for couples, think outside the box.
Seriously, though trying to figure out a great couples gift might feel like a feat, it’s easier than it seems. From coordinating robes to puzzles they can play together, sentimental jewelry to coordinating fleece accessories, there are more options than ever to gift your favorite couple.
So, if you’re wondering where to start, think of the couple activities your favorite duo loves to participate in. Do they love to travel? Perhaps a gorgeous coffee table book depicting their favorite place is in the cards. Are they always having a spa day? Buy monogrammed bathrobes that they can lounge around in. Is cooking their thing? Take the classic cookbook they both love and shop for a luxe leather-bound edition they’ll always treasure.
From home scents to jigsaw puzzles, cozy throw blankets to Skims robes, find the best holiday gifts for your most beloved couple, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.