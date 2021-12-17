Do you have a favorite couple that you’re trying to gift this holiday season? The duo who never makes you feel like a third wheel? It can be challenging. You know they’ll love a household or matching fashion gift that honors their couple-hood, but you also don’t want it to be a pair of cheesy coordinated pajama set. When looking for impressive gift ideas for couples, think outside the box.

Seriously, though trying to figure out a great couples gift might feel like a feat, it’s easier than it seems. From coordinating robes to puzzles they can play together, sentimental jewelry to coordinating fleece accessories, there are more options than ever to gift your favorite couple.

So, if you’re wondering where to start, think of the couple activities your favorite duo loves to participate in. Do they love to travel? Perhaps a gorgeous coffee table book depicting their favorite place is in the cards. Are they always having a spa day? Buy monogrammed bathrobes that they can lounge around in. Is cooking their thing? Take the classic cookbook they both love and shop for a luxe leather-bound edition they’ll always treasure.

From home scents to jigsaw puzzles, cozy throw blankets to Skims robes, find the best holiday gifts for your most beloved couple, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Jewelry Hers | Hers Bracelet Gift Set Stella Valle $79 View product Invest in sentimental jewelry that they can both wear and think of the other every time they steal a glance at their wrists.

The Cosmetics Heavenly Gingerlily Hand Gift Set Molton Brown $65.75 View product There’s nothing like a gift set of hand wash, cream, and lotion that can upgrade their day-to-day routine. Molton Brown offers delectable scents that they both will love.

The Robe Black Cozy Knit Robe Skims $130 View product Pick up a few cozy robes for a spa night in that they both will love. This Skims robe is a best-seller and it goes up in size to 5X.

The Puzzle Disco Queen 500 Piece Puzzle Piecework Puzzle $35 View product Give the gift of an activity like a chic puzzle with a gorgeous photograph that they can pull out when they’re feeling bored.

The Cookbook Joy of Cooking Graphic Image $165 View product For their favorite cookbooks, consider a leather-bound version they’ll always treasure, that will look especially luxe on their countertop.

The Travel Wallet Comme Des Garcons Wallet Super Fluo Zip Around Wallet COMME DES GARCONS WALLET $214 View product For the couple who loves to jet-set, consider shopping for a travel wallet within which they can stash all the necessities.

The Cozy Throw Cozy Earth Blanket, Throw Cozy Earth $219 View product Make couch cuddle time even better with a new throw for the both of them that they can snuggle under to watch their favorite Netflix show.

The Coffee Table Book Assouline Aspen Style Assouline $91 View product For the avid traveler, get your favorite couple a reminder of the place that they love most that they can proudly display on their coffee table.

The Giant Candle Baies scented maxi candle 1500 g Diptyque $431 View product Fill their home with the scent of a little Diptique by way of a giant tabletop candle that’s a splurge, yes, but also the ultimate conversation starter.