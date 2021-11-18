If your loved one knows every line from the The Devil Wears Prada and can correctly pronounce Loewe without knowing a word of Spanish, congratulations: You’ve got a fashion enthusiast on your hands — and any old present won’t do. You want the best fashion gift ideas to impress them this holiday, whether you’re picking up a limited-edition handbag for your best girlfriend, a fine jewelry piece for your mother, or a cult-favorite loungewear item for yourself.

Wondering where to start? You don’t need to develop an encyclopedic knowledge of the top fashion week shows overnight. Just look into some of the biggest trends from emerging and established brands, and you’re already halfway there.

Is your BFF really into jeans? She’ll love the new denim offering from It brand Ganni, especially if you pick up a pair with a cool double fly detail. If you have a shoe lover on your list, look no further than the heels that went viral on HBO’s Insecure and are a frequent favorite of Rihanna: Amina Muaddi’s Rosie glass pumps.

To truly win the gifting game this holiday, keep scrolling for a list of the most in-demand fashion items of the season.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

1 A Pair Of Double Fly Jeans Figni Jeans Ganni Size 24-32 $285 See on Ganni Any denim aficionado would be thrilled to see these Ganni jeans under the tree. Wear the newly launched style either low rise or high on the waist, and take a second look at the double fly.

3 A Satin Wrap Ruffle Dress Sponsored by Banana Republic Satin Ruffle Wrap Dress Banana Republic $230 See On Banana Republic This stunning satin wrap dress in a burnt yellow hue has a tied waist and ruffled hem for a classic, sophisticated fit — a perfect option for any holiday gathering.

4 A Cozy Bralette Cozy Knit Bralette Skims Size XXS-5X $48 See on Skims Gift your loved one this cult-favorite Skims item and they’ll love you forever. Whether styled with a cardigan for a brunch date or under a robe to watch Netflix, this bralette will be their go-to top all season long.

5 An It Bag Telfar Large Bag Moose Knuckles $350 See on Moose Knuckles One of the most in-demand bags of the season, Telfar’s oversize tote is a must in every fashion enthusiast’s wardrobe. His Moose Knuckles collab features a quilted nylon material and an all-over logo pattern. See similar items available in stock here.

6 Some Comfy Slippers Scuff Slipper Ugg Size 7-18 $80 See on Ugg A real fashion lover wants to look chic even when lounging, and these Ugg slippers pass the style test. With a soft wool lining and foam footbed, your loved one will find it hard to take these off.

7 A Two-Tone Sequin Dress Two-Tone Sequined Dress H&M Size XS-XXL $49.99 See on H&M This two-tone sequin dress is perfect for the friend with a perennially booked social calendar. With its wrap-over waist and short hemline, the dress works under a blazer for the office party or by itself with black stilettos for a night out. See similar items available in stock here.

8 A Classic Pendant Necklace Elsa Peretti Bean Design Pendant Tiffany & Co. $375 See on Tiffany & Co. For an iconic jewelry piece your loved one will wear again and again, go for Tiffany & Co.’s bean pendant, designed by Elsa Peretti. Simple and elegant, it’s ideal for layering or wearing on its own.

9 A Chunky Knit Rosie (Rosebud) Kungfu Jacket In Tomato Lambswool YanYan Size XS-XL $495 See on YanYan Up the cool factor in your friend’s chunky knit collection with a color-block jacket from street style favorite brand YanYan. Worn with denim or layered over the brand’s slip dress, it’s a conversation piece no matter how you style it.

10 Some Statement Shoes Amina Muaddi Crystal Bow Glass Pumps Bergdorf Goodman Size 6-12 $1,090 See on Bergdorf Goodman These Amina Muaddi pumps are a splurge, sure, but with their PVC material, crystal bow detail, and signature pedestal heel, they do double duty as a work of art. See similar items available in stock here.