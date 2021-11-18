If your loved one knows every line from the The Devil Wears Prada and can correctly pronounce Loewe without knowing a word of Spanish, congratulations: You’ve got a fashion enthusiast on your hands — and any old present won’t do. You want the best fashion gift ideas to impress them this holiday, whether you’re picking up a limited-edition handbag for your best girlfriend, a fine jewelry piece for your mother, or a cult-favorite loungewear item for yourself.
Wondering where to start? You don’t need to develop an encyclopedic knowledge of the top fashion week shows overnight. Just look into some of the biggest trends from emerging and established brands, and you’re already halfway there.
Is your BFF really into jeans? She’ll love the new denim offering from It brand Ganni, especially if you pick up a pair with a cool double fly detail. If you have a shoe lover on your list, look no further than the heels that went viral on HBO’s Insecure and are a frequent favorite of Rihanna: Amina Muaddi’s Rosie glass pumps.
To truly win the gifting game this holiday, keep scrolling for a list of the most in-demand fashion items of the season.
