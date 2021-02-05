Valentine's Day just about escaped the clutches of COVID-19 last year, meaning we were able to spend February 14 with our significant others IRL. In 2021, things are going to look a little different. Unless you're bubbled up or living with your partner, you'll have to think about doing things virtually and exchanging gifts the old fashioned way: via post (or via a weird socially distanced drop off).

But what gift are you going to exchange? What says "I love you" in the middle of a pandemic? A face mask covered in love hearts? A lifetime supply of hand sanitiser? Sure, that would probably do it, but there are some other, non-practical options too.

Over the past year, we've all learnt to appreciate the small joys in life, and receiving thoughtful gifts from the people we love is definitely one of those. Below, the Bustle UK team has curated a list of gifts that are sure to show your partner how much you care. Plus it can work the other way around: if you know your partner is struggling with what to get you, send this list their way to give them a nudge in the right direction.