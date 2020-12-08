When it comes to holiday gift shopping, there’s one person who tops the list. And, no, it’s not your own personal gift picks. It’s gifts for your significant other that remain a priority, no matter what their preferences are. But what do you get the person you love so dearly? Well, as this holiday gift guide, there are more options than you think.

When it comes to gift giving, ideas for your significant other run the gamut. Perhaps you want to shop something for your S.O. that’s custom and one-of-a-kind, like a fun pair of sporty kicks from Vans. Or, maybe you are looking for something that you can both enjoy like a cashmere throw or holiday-centric candle. Or, still, you might want to shop a fleece with a little extra flair for the freezing Winter weather.

No matter what your other half is into, there’s something for them in the below assortment. From Apple speakers to luxe joggers, style-centric fleece jackets and stemless wine glasses, you’re going to want it all — for them and for you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For The Homebody Ugg Men’s Scuff Shearling Mule Slipper Neiman Marcus $80 See on Neiman Marcus If he's spending a lot more time at home and coveting those sheepskin slippers you always wear, pick up his own pair. These slippers feature a cozy interior and suede top, which will make his feet feel ultra-luxe and comfy.

2 For The Music Lover HomePod Mini Apple $99 See on Apple Add some extra flair to their home — and to yours — with the newest addition to the killer Bluetooth speaker systems. Through it, you can answer your phone, talk to your television, and — of course — blast your favorite tunes.

3 For Working From Home Life Boy Smells.x Ganni Park Life Boy Smells $39 See on Boy Smells Your favorite candle company collaborated with an It brand on the perfect holiday candle. The scent smells like “an afternoon walk in a lush, scenic park” according to the release, and is there anything better?

4 For The Preppy Dresser Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater Polo Ralph Lauren Size XS-XXL $398 See on Polo Ralph Lauren Your S.O. can always use a sweater or two, especially a cashmere one. And, hey, you might even want to borrow it after you gift it.

5 For Date Night Sheer Long Sleeve Layering Knit Scotch & Soda Size XS-XL $57 See on Scotch & Soda Get her a zoom-worthy top that’s great for day or night. This sheer knit will keep her cozy while showing a peek of skin at the same time.

6 For The S.O. Who Can Never Have Enough Sunglasses Modern Aviator Sunglasses Tommy Hilfiger $120 See on Tommy Hilfiger No matter the season, a great pair of classic Aviator sunglasses is just the thing for every retro fashion-loving S.O. Especially when they have the chic addition of tortoise accents.

7 For Chic Everyday Wear Authentic Original Leather Boat Shoe Sperry $95 See on Sperry The OG slip-on loafers that will take him from day to night, add a pair of Sperry Topsiders to his everyday repertoire and he will never look better.

8 For Your Sporty Other Half Customs Slip-Ons Vans $90 See on Vans Why not give them the gift of custom Vans? You can create them yourself in their honor or let them DIY their new favorite pair of kicks themselves.

9 For Cold Winter Days Mia Fleece Sandy Liang Size XS-L $595 See on Sandy Liang Add a little extra feminine flair to your childhood fleece, like this one with a little ruffle at the shoulders. It will be her (and your!) favorite extra layer this coming cold-weather season.

10 For The Entertainer Colored Wine Stemless, Set of 6 Estelle $260 See on Estelle For the next dinner party you and your favorite hosting partner are going to throw, pick up these colored wine stemless glasses. Each glass is hand-blown by artisans in Poland, displayed in a wide array of colorful pastel sheers.

11 For The Colorful Underwear Shopper 4.5" Trunks TomboyX Size XS-4X $25 See on TomboyX Gender inclusive shorts for layering — or lounging — and in the most fun assortment of colorful patterns as well.

12 For The Game Night Enthusiast Luxe Dominoes Rummy Tile Game Coming Soon New York $225 See on Coming Soon New York Are you and your S.O. playfully competitive? Then pick up an acrylic version of your favorite numbers game, which looks as good sitting on their coffee table as it does while you’re playing it.

13 For The Fragrance Lover Fragrance Discovery Kit Malin + Goetz $24 See on Malin + Goetz Give your favorite, well-dressed S.O. a selection of colognes that will have them smelling just as chic as they look. This collection features all of the brand's eau de parfums, each gender-neutral and crafted of opposing notes.

14 For Netflix & Chill Nights Sofia Cashmere Fringed Throw Bergdorf Goodman $335 See on Bergdorf Goodman Not only is this soft luxurious cashmere throw a great addition to your (or their!) home, but it will make late night cuddles even comfier.