15 Gifts Your S.O. Will Love You For

And ones you'll want to steal for yourself.

By Avery Matera

When it comes to holiday gift shopping, there’s one person who tops the list. And, no, it’s not your own personal gift picks. It’s gifts for your significant other that remain a priority, no matter what their preferences are. But what do you get the person you love so dearly? Well, as this holiday gift guide, there are more options than you think.

When it comes to gift giving, ideas for your significant other run the gamut. Perhaps you want to shop something for your S.O. that’s custom and one-of-a-kind, like a fun pair of sporty kicks from Vans. Or, maybe you are looking for something that you can both enjoy like a cashmere throw or holiday-centric candle. Or, still, you might want to shop a fleece with a little extra flair for the freezing Winter weather.

No matter what your other half is into, there’s something for them in the below assortment. From Apple speakers to luxe joggers, style-centric fleece jackets and stemless wine glasses, you’re going to want it all — for them and for you.

1
For The Homebody

If he's spending a lot more time at home and coveting those sheepskin slippers you always wear, pick up his own pair. These slippers feature a cozy interior and suede top, which will make his feet feel ultra-luxe and comfy.

2
For The Music Lover

Add some extra flair to their home — and to yours — with the newest addition to the killer Bluetooth speaker systems. Through it, you can answer your phone, talk to your television, and — of course — blast your favorite tunes.

3
For Working From Home Life

Your favorite candle company collaborated with an It brand on the perfect holiday candle. The scent smells like “an afternoon walk in a lush, scenic park” according to the release, and is there anything better?

4
For The Preppy Dresser

Your S.O. can always use a sweater or two, especially a cashmere one. And, hey, you might even want to borrow it after you gift it.

5
For Date Night

Get her a zoom-worthy top that’s great for day or night. This sheer knit will keep her cozy while showing a peek of skin at the same time.

6
For The S.O. Who Can Never Have Enough Sunglasses

No matter the season, a great pair of classic Aviator sunglasses is just the thing for every retro fashion-loving S.O. Especially when they have the chic addition of tortoise accents.

7
For Chic Everyday Wear

The OG slip-on loafers that will take him from day to night, add a pair of Sperry Topsiders to his everyday repertoire and he will never look better.

8
For Your Sporty Other Half

Why not give them the gift of custom Vans? You can create them yourself in their honor or let them DIY their new favorite pair of kicks themselves.

9
For Cold Winter Days

Add a little extra feminine flair to your childhood fleece, like this one with a little ruffle at the shoulders. It will be her (and your!) favorite extra layer this coming cold-weather season.

10
For The Entertainer

For the next dinner party you and your favorite hosting partner are going to throw, pick up these colored wine stemless glasses. Each glass is hand-blown by artisans in Poland, displayed in a wide array of colorful pastel sheers.

11
For The Colorful Underwear Shopper

Gender inclusive shorts for layering — or lounging — and in the most fun assortment of colorful patterns as well.

12
For The Game Night Enthusiast

Are you and your S.O. playfully competitive? Then pick up an acrylic version of your favorite numbers game, which looks as good sitting on their coffee table as it does while you’re playing it.

13
For The Fragrance Lover

Give your favorite, well-dressed S.O. a selection of colognes that will have them smelling just as chic as they look. This collection features all of the brand's eau de parfums, each gender-neutral and crafted of opposing notes.

14
For Netflix & Chill Nights

Not only is this soft luxurious cashmere throw a great addition to your (or their!) home, but it will make late night cuddles even comfier.

15
For The Luxe Leisure-Wearer

For the S.O. that’s living in sweatpants these days, kick it up a notch with a pair of cashmere joggers that they’ll never want to take off.