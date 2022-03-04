Gigi Hadid has officially gone out in the wild in this season’s biggest trend — the bustier top. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photo of the supermodel on Instagram Thursday, in a Lanvin bodysuit and matching jacket. Though technically the set is printed with five-petal flowers, the cream, yellow, and black bustier one-piece and coat give off total leopard print-vibes. Hadid paired the outfit with Messika diamonds, layered on her neckline at varying lengths.

Hadid sported this head-turning look on a night out in Paris, smack dab in the middle of Paris Fashion Week. The 26-year-old model and mom of one has so far walked the runways at Isabel Marant, Off-White, Coperni, and more.

Whether or not you’re into a full-on leopard moment (or a full-blown bodysuit, for that matter), you can’t deny Hadid’s mastery skill when it comes to wearing corset-style tops. Whether made with proper boning or faux seams that appear-as-if, the top offers a sultry quality when styled with everything from slouchy vintage denim, to after-hours mini skirts, and more.

If you weren’t sure about the bustier trend before, allow Hadid to be your guide. She’s now shown the world how to rock it at its most vibrant. So, even if you opt for a more toned-down version, it’s an intimate wardrobe essential you’re definitely going to want to try on for size this Spring.