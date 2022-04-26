After another long winter, summer is finally almost upon us — well, almost. And with that, cult-favorite swimwear label Frankies Bikinis and Gigi Hadid have teamed up to design a new collection that everyone and their mother is going to want to get their hands on.

Longtime pals, Hadid and Francesca Aiello (the Frankie of Frankies Bikinis), united to create a dreamy collaboration inspired by their Malibu beach days, as well as time spent at Hadid’s family home in the Pennsylvania countryside. Naturally, the cottagecore vibes are strong.

The “Americana” collection offers swimwear and loungewear done in romantic colorways like sunny yellow and baby blue, with floral and toile prints, and whimsical details like ruffles and bows. In addition to classic triangle bikinis, tankinis, and one-pieces, the collection also includes bodysuits, cardigans, and accessories such as hats and headscarves. Essentially, everything you’d need for a summertime picnic photoshoot.

According to a press release from the brand, this drop is “full of sentiment and nostalgia.” You’ll find personal details throughout the collection, including a tree stump etched with “G+F,” an ode to Hadid and Aiello’s friendship, as well as a deer and fawn, which represents Gigi and her daughter Khai.

The first drop of the collection, containing 56 styles, will launch on May 11th and a second drop of 41 styles will follow on May 25th on frankiesbikinis.com. For now, peep the dreamy collection below.

Alana O'Herlihy

