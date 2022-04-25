Gigi Hadid kick-started in her 27th trip around the sun with a birthday bash. Her closest friends gathered for an intimate dinner at New York’s private membership club, Zero Bond. The A-list attendees included her sister Bella, brother Anwar, and mother Yolanda, as well as friends Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively, and more.

Of course, all her friends were dressed to the nines, but it was Hadid who made the loudest statement. Playing up her new ice queen aesthetic, Hadid chose a totally sheer, white lace three-piece look from Dion Lee. On top, she wore a structured corset top that mimicked the curved lines of her pants, leaving a V-shaped sliver of skin visible between the two.

Her high-waisted flares were made of the same lace — a fabric so sheer, her white panties were totally visible underneath. To cover up, the model topped her look with an equally see-through, coordinated duster coat. Keeping with her all-white theme, Hadid wore a pair of understated, white pumps from her stylist Mimi Cuttrell’s collaboration with ByFar and layered her neck with pearls from Jacquie Aiche and diamonds from Briony Raymond.

She truly looked like fashion royalty as she entered her party, treating the cobblestone streets of Noho like her own personal runway. Complete and total taurus energy.

Even if you’re not going head-to-toe like Gigi, shop these lookalike corsets dupe her sick birthday vibe.

