Gigi Hadid's New Platinum Hair Proves Blonde Isn't Cheugy, TYVM

International supermodel, loving girl mom, and passionately outspoken advocate, Gigi Hadid, has stepped out with a stunning new look — platinum blonde hair.

Closing Fashion Month with a serious bang, Hadid debuted her fierce look in the streets of Central London, showcasing Burberry’s newest collection for Fall/Winter. Presented by Riccardo Tisci, Chief Creative Officer of the iconic British brand, she was undoubtedly a powerful force and empowering vision, as she expertly strutted down the runway to the epic sounds of a live orchestra. Guido Palau, lead hairstylist for the star-studded Burberry show, slicked the oldest Hadid sister’s hair carefully into a chic, low bun, resulting in a striking look that simply lit up her complexion with awe-inducing intensity.

While countless celebs (including Euphoria star, Sydney Sweeney) have recently opted for copper-hued strands, the perfectly pin-straight, ultra-blonde look is serving serious Khaleesi vibes (am I the only one missing Game of Thrones?) and is an unexpected departure from her typically low maintenance, dirty blonde roots.

Word on the streets (and TikTok) is that icy blonde hair is completely cheugy and out of style (raise your hand if you had to look that word up) — but trend-setting Hadid makes a pretty strong case for the jaw-dropping, perfectly bleached style. Though she will likely be back in the salon, dying her hair back to some iteration of the expensive blonde or brunette shade everyone knows and loves, I think it’s safe to say that this beauty moment was iconic.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

That being said, Hadid is no stranger when it comes to experimenting with new looks, having tried red velvet hair at the highly-anticipated MET Gala in September 2021, sunflower blonde at the height of this year’s chilly winter, and a soft, gingerbread-red just last spring.

No one can knows what the supermodel might do next, but I’m a firm believer that there’s no hair hue that Hadid can’t pull off.