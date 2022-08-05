If you Google “weird girl aesthetic,” what you’ll see are a lot of photos of Bella Hadid wearing early-2000s “ugly” trends, like maxi skirts and skinny scarves. Though her younger sister is basically the face of this look, Gigi is emulating that same anti-fashion fearlessness to embrace her “weird” side.

According to TikTok, the look is all about embracing maximalism with zero shame — layering bright colors, mixing different textures and patterns, and piling on kitschy accessories reminiscent of Y2K-era Claire’s. Similar to Japanese Harajuku street style, the weird girl aesthetic blends together various trends to find your own style amidst the seemingly endless list of ‘cores.’

In an effortless approach to the weird girl look, Hadid gave her own laid-back energy to the loud aesthetic. Photographed in New York City’s most fashionable neighborhood SoHo, the model wore a one-of-a-kind knit sweater vest covered in stripes and checker print. The whimsical crop was designed by Erika Maish and retails for $450.

From there, she accessorized the look with classic black Converse, a two-tone felt bucket hat, circular sunglasses, and a Loro Piana pouch bag that runs for $1,975. Also, note: a rainbow beaded phone chain, which brings back memories of summer camp friendship bracelets.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

You can easily re-create Hadid’s look with these weird girl alternatives.

