The year was 2012 — Kim Kardashian was dating new boyfriend Kanye West and was known primarily for her 72-day marriage. It was a different time! A major departure from her aesthetic today, Kardashian’s closet then consisted of pencil skirts, A-line dresses, and Givenchy’s famously chunky Shark Lock boots. Originally designed by Riccardo Tisci, the former it-style is now seeing a proper comeback in 2022, thanks to the luxury house’s creative director Matthew M. Williams.

The towering silhouette features a knee-length cut with a fold-over top panel and the brand’s iconic padlock — complete with a shark tooth motif twist-lock (hence the name). For Williams’ spring 2022 collection, the designer debuted a more casual, biker-inspired interpretation of the heritage boot. This time, however, the shoe came set atop cushy, marshmallow wedge soles and textured, lug-sole bases.

This season, Williams returned the boot’s original, high-wedge heel to the runway, introducing both short and tall versions to Givenchy’s luxury footwear offerings. Both versions are shoppable, once again, in a variety of updated colorways and materials, from cherry red and purple leather to leopard print calf hair. So, if you haven't already seen them all over your Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest feeds, you’re about to — and soon.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While I have yet to see Kardashian re-wearing her once-beloved boots, the style has gotten love from some major fashion players. Doja Cat wore a knee-high pair to Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show in October, while Dua Lipa donned the Shark Lock Biker on Instagram back in June (she went for the ankle-cut). Other notable names that have been reaching for the bold style include Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Addison Rae, and Bella Thorne, to name a few.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you happen to be in the market for a pair (lucky you) — prices range from $1,590 for the biker ankle and $3,850 for the knee-high python boots.