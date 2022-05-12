Kim Kardashian Joked That Her Wedding To Kris Humphries Was A “Gay Wedding”

Nobody jokes about Kim Kardashian’s infamous 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries more than Kim Kardashian. On Episode 5 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on May 12, the Skims owner tested a joke about that wedding that she wound up saying in her speech for her gay friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s rehearsal dinner. “I love a gay wedding, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding,” she quipped to Scott Disick and their friend Chris Reda.

As fans will recall, Kardashian married the NBA player in August 2011 after nine months of dating, before filing for divorce just 72 days later on Oct. 31. It’s not known whether Kardashian was making a dig at Humphries or simply joking about the lavishness of their wedding, which aired as a four-hour special called Kim’s Fairytale Wedding, A Kardashian Event on E! just two months after the big day and three weeks before Kim filed for divorce. Roughly 450 guests reportedly attended the soiree, including stars like Ryan Seacrest, Lindsay Lohan, Serena Williams, and Eva Longoria, and the bride wore three different gowns designed by Vera Wang.

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian at a brunch in February 2011. Todd Oren/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After the fallout of their divorce, Kardashian and Humphries clarified that their romance was real and not made for TV, but both of them have expressed regret over the relationship, with Humphries even demanding an annulment in response to her divorce filing. In June 2021, Kardashian admitted to getting “cold feet” the night before her wedding on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, and Kris Jenner even offered to step in. “What you said to me was, ‘Go,’” she told her mom. “You said, ‘I’m gonna put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave, and I’ll handle it.’” However, she was afraid of letting people down and looking like a “runaway bride.”

Kardashian realized her marriage was not going to work out on their honeymoon in Italy. “I was like, ‘F*ck, I think I made the wrong decision,’” she recalled. “For anyone out there listening, if you have cold feet, it’s not it.” The reality star said she called Humphries “for months” to apologize for how their marriage ended but he didn’t pick up. “He’s very faith-based, and so, I’m sure he would have loved to not have a marriage on his record,” she explained. “If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once.”