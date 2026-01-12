The assignment for the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet was over-the-top glamour. Nominees like Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, and Amanda Seyfried showed up in their Sunday best, from couture ballgowns to naked dresses that doubled as works of art. However, when it came time for the after-party, the stars followed a new dress code — and completely aced it.

For the 2026 Globes after-parties, attendees like Zoë Kravitz, Charli xcx, and Lisa let loose after completing their presenters’ duties and changed into some very naked ’fits. From lingerie-inspired garments to completely see-through gowns, they let spice take precedence.

Zoë Kravitz’s Lace Mini

After presenting at the Globes, Kravitz hit up Vas Morgan’s after-party in a shorter version of her red carpet look. She wore a lingerie-inspired minidress, featuring a silky pink bodice and a matching neckline and hem made with sheer white floral lace.

She completed her look with silver pumps and carried a sleek white clutch, plus a brown coat over her arm.

BACKGRID

Lisa’s Naked Dress

BLACKPINK member and The White Lotus star Lisa also made a costume change for Morgan’s after-party, in a dress that was even more naked than her ceremony look. She donned a completely see-through mesh gown, showing off her skin-colored bra and undies, embroidered with an origami appliqué and black ruffled belt. She completed her look with strappy black pumps.

Roger / BACKGRID

Charli XCX’s Sheer Corset

Charli xcx went to an after-party at Chateau Marmont with her husband, George Daniel, going from a ballgown to boudoir-inspired dressing. She wore a long-sleeved black gown featuring a sheer corset with a peplum hem that exposed some sideboob. The floor-length pencil skirt obscured her footwear. In true Charli fashion, she also sported some circular shades.

Melanie Miller / BACKGRID

Tallulah Willis’ Nip-Baring LBD

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, embraced several naked trends at once for the after-parties. She freed the nip in a totally sheer LBD (little black dress), featuring a high leg slit and a one-shoulder neckline with a singular chain strap, creating a totally backless frame. She completed her look with contrasting red ankle-strap pumps, adding an extra fiery touch.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Elle Fanning’s Plunging Gown

Fanning showed that she was ready to dance the night away. At the Chateau Marmont soirée, she wore a barely-there LBD with a plunging V-neck that nearly reached her navel, leading to a white rosette and a flowing floor-length skirt that was partially translucent.

Khrome / BACKGRID

She accessorized with black pointed-toe pumps, a studded white clutch bag, and a silver chainlink choker, refusing to sacrifice glamour for spice.