There’s a palpable buzz around the 2026 Golden Globes, which is proving to have one of the strongest nominee rosters in history. In the women’s categories alone, Hollywood’s most resounding names, including Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone, Ariana Grande, and Amanda Seyfried, are vying for awards. So, regardless of who wins, the red carpet will be the most stacked it’s been in years.

The first batch of arrivals proves just that. Held on Sunday, Jan. 11, at California’s Beverly Hilton, guests like Selena Gomez and Kate Hudson packed the drama in a feather-trimmed number and a slinky fringed ensemble, respectively. Meanwhile, Love Island alum Olandria Carthen went bold in a vibrant emerald bustier gown with a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette.

With the night still unfolding, there are more style moments to come. Ahead, the best-dressed attendees from the 2026 Golden Globes.

More to come...

Ayo Edebiri Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri’s two-toned off-the-shoulder gown is a masterclass in making the brooch trend feel fresh. Peep her pearl-adorned fastenings on either sleeve. Paired with that emerald ring and blowout? So Old Hollywood, so chic.

Selena Gomez Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This may be Selena Gomez’s best red carpet look yet: a Chanel LBD with a white feather-trimmed off-the-shoulder neckline.

Olandria Carthan Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Love Island phenom Olandria Carthen traded in the villa for the Globes’ red carpet in a strapless bustier gown with an exaggerated mermaid silhouette. In a sea of LBDs, she took a risk in a vibrant emerald green — and it *worked*.

Lalisa Manobal Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “naked dress” lives on, thanks to Lisa’s flowy, see-through number that flaunted her Intimissimi bandeau bra. Her pièce de résistance, however, was her collar necklace from Bulgari’s new Eternal collection.