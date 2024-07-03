Dealing with oily or acne-prone skin can often feel impossible — especially in the relentless summer heat, when makeup and skin care seems to melt away the second you step outside. Although oily skin can contribute to a naturally-dewy complexion, it can also sometimes feel, well, just plain greasy. Shiny skin is mesmerizing on the runways (see: Pat McGrath’s glassy, porcelain dolls at the Maison Margiela show), but IRL, it can lead to an oil blotting sheet obsession, excessive over-powdering, and even breakouts.

That’s why a targeted skin care routine is essential for maintaining hydrated, well-balanced skin. Incorporating a face oil into your daily regimen is one way to keep skin plump, hydrated, and fresh, but many face oils can also clog pores or feel too heavy if your skin already veers oily. Controlling oily skin under the glaring sun is no easy task, but the right products can make all the difference. Enter: Good Light's latest release, the Alphabet Oil — a game-changing, quick-absorbing oil that’s light enough for oily skin, poised to be the standout product of the summer.

Good Light

Meet Alphabet Oil

On June 27, Good Light Cosmetics introduced Alphabet Oil, a “multivitamin skin care solution” enriched with vitamins A, B5, C, E, and ferulic acid. It was specifically formulated to balanced and nourish the skin, promoting hydration, rejuvenation, and a radiant glow, all while ensuring clear pores and breakout-free results.

But why launch an oil in the middle of the summer? “We wanted to prove that our oil works on all skin, in any climate, even the hotter, sweatier months,” says David Yi, co-founder and CEO of Good Light says. “This formula was created specifically for oily and sensitive skin types — an oil for oily skin!”

The lightweight oil feels super-hydrating, but penetrates the skin like water instead of sitting on top, like other face oils. What makes this face oil special is all in the name — the “alphabet” in Alphabet Oil refers to the cocktail of vitamins the bottle contains: A, B5, C, E and F (for Ferulic Acid). Vitamin A is another word for retinyl palmitate, which has anti-aging capabilities; vitamin B5 soothes the skin and is anti-inflammatory; vitamin C brightens; vitamin E protects against free radicals; and ferulic acid is an antioxidant that prevents cell damage. Coupled with sunflower seed oil, which is non-comedogenic and reduces inflammation, and jojoba seed oil, which neutralizes oil production and fights bacteria, it’s basically an oil and serum in one — and seems like a promising contender to help you reach your dewy (not greasy) skin goals.