Your Google searches are a direct pathway between your innermost thoughts and your quest to answer them. Thankfully, for those who like to peek at other people's web history, Google revealed its top trending beauty searches of 2020 in the site's annual report. The general theme? People are all about DIY hairstyling.

Google shared intel on the top trending "beauty how-to" searches, aka queries that had high traffic over a sustained period in 2020, and hair-related questions made up eight of the top 10. It makes sense, considering the fact that most of the year was spent in quarantine — and away from everyone's go-to salons. People were left to their own devices when it came to home grooming, making it a year in which everyone became their own manicurist, hairstylist, colorist, and facialist.

Throughout quarantine, people's hair grew (really) long, their roots grew out, and they forwent professional blowouts. And so, Google's top beauty-related searches involved a lot of questions about cutting, styling, and dyeing hair. Here are the top 10:

How to cut men's hair at home

How to plop hair

How to color your hair at home

How to wash your hands

How to style curtain bangs

How to cut women's hair

How to do knotless braids

How to fade hair

How to trim your own hair

How to dermaplane

A couple of skin-related questions topped 2020's year of Google searches, but the majority indicate a socially distanced population that was interested in keeping their hair on point (or, at the very least, keeping it from growing too out of control). Because, let's be real: Why not look your best for all those Zoom calls? Here's hoping 2021 will allow for a some salon appointments, just in case the whole doing-your-hair-at-home trend isn't your cup of tea.