The Best Hairstyles From The 2023 Grammys

Bebe’s retro waves were a serve.

Bebe Rexha's 70s-inspired Farah Fawcett waves were one of the best Grammy 2023 hairstyles.
In honor of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, everyone’s favorite artists showed up and showed out for the music industry’s biggest night.

From power pixies to larger than life blowouts — here are the most epic hair moments to grace the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

Cardi B’s Elegant Low Bun

Cardi B looked like a walking work of art on the red carpet, pairing her whimsical cobalt gown with an understated, sleek low bun.

