Bebe’s retro waves were a serve.
In honor of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, everyone’s favorite artists showed up and showed out for the music industry’s biggest night.
From power pixies to larger than life blowouts — here are the most epic hair moments to grace the 2023 Grammys red carpet.
Cardi B looked like a walking work of art on the red carpet, pairing her whimsical cobalt gown with an understated, sleek low bun.