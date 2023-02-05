If you’re craving chaos and historic musical moments, there’s nothing quite like watching the Grammy Awards live. Remember last year, when Doja Cat nearly missed her own acceptance speech because she was taking a bathroom break? Or a year before that, when Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” win prompted a much-memed-about show of support from reported ex Taylor Swift?

To be part of the conversation, you really need to watch the Grammys live, especially since there’s so much on the line this year. For instance, it could be a potentially huge night for Beyoncé, whose nine nominations led to her being tied with Jay-Z as the most-nominated artist of all time. So, how can you tune in?

It’s no surprise that the 2023 Grammys will be airing on CBS because the Recording Academy has called the network home for years. In fact, this will be the 50th straight year the Grammys have aired on CBS — and it’s going to continue through at least 2026, per a new deal.

However, a lot has changed since 1973. While CBS remains the Grammys’ exclusive broadcast home, there are many more options for streaming the 2023 Grammys if you don’t have traditional TV.

How To Stream The 2023 Grammy Awards

You can watch the Grammys on CBS.com or the CBS app if you have a TV provider. If you don’t, no worries! The Recording Academy confirmed that Paramount+ would once again be the streaming home for the Grammys — and if you don’t already subscribe, you can sign up for a free trial today. The organization’s official site adds that the ceremony will be available live and on demand, in case you miss any big moments or simply want to stream later.

The only other option for watching the 2023 Grammys online is to use a service like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV. Keep in mind, though, that these subscriptions are pricier because they essentially replace the role of cable in your home. So if you don’t already have one of those options, Paramount+ is the easiest (and most affordable) way to go for this year’s Grammys.

Now, what about streaming the red carpet? That’s even easier. E! and the Recording Academy will both provide red carpet livestreams. People and Entertainment Weekly also offer a joint red carpet pre-show, so you can keep up with the celebrity arrivals, fashion, and interviews before the ceremony officially begins.

Who’s Performing At This Year’s Grammys?

While there have been some tantalizing rumors about possible performances at the 2023 Grammys (hi, Beyoncé!), the confirmed lineup is already super impressive — featuring Lizzo, Harry Styles, Steve Lacy, and Kacey Musgraves, to name just a few. Jay-Z will also be performing with DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy, Variety reported on Feb 3.