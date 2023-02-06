Celebrity Beauty

Chrome Nails Were The Biggest Manicure Trend At The 2023 Grammys

See the best manicures of the night.

Cardi B's long black nails were one of the best manicure moments at the Grammys in 2023.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammys delivered *countless* pop culture moments (I mean, the Beyoncé love was felt through the screen).

As for the night’s understated heroes? Beauty lovers and the fashion forward will likely agree that all eyes made their way to the stars’ nails. Here, the best manis.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Fox’s Luxe Stilettos

Rocking a 14k white gold nail set by Marrow Fine Jewelry x Nails of LA, Megan Fox’s nails were the home of 150 white diamonds in the shape of crosses.

