In an unexpected beauty move, supermodel and high-fashion icon — Hailey Bieber, of course — opted for a loose, messy braid at the 64th Annual Grammys. Paired with a simple, yet endlessly elegant floor-length white silk gown from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, this was a different ‘do for the A-lister who typically shows up to red carpet events with her long hair worn down with natural, textured waves.

Queen of all things understated and effortlessly minimal, the skin care-lover (who has been teasing the launch of her beauty brand, Rhode) is all about enhancing her natural radiance — and her thin, whimsical braid is yet another example of what’s become her signature approach to glam. Styled by Bryce Scarlett, the celebrity hair guru who’s worked with stars like Margot Robbie, Kaia Gerber, and Lily Aldridge, exclusively used FEKKAI products on Bieber’s chocolate brunette strands. With face-framing layers and a timeless (and trendy) middle part, the simple braid was finished off with a clear elastic band.

Perhaps the best part of her dreamy look? It may just be the easiest red carpet hair to recreate yet... and, lucky for us, Scarlett has shared exactly how he created Bieber’s sleek Grammys braid.

In a statement, Scarlett revealed that he was inspired by the “elegant simplicity” of Bieber’s silk column gown and wanted to compliment it with a soft clean braid.

To create it, he first applied a dime-sized dollop of FEKKAI’s Shea Butter Intense Oil and a slightly larger quarter-sized amount of the Brilliant Gloss Multi-Tasking Perfecting Creme to Bieber’s freshly shampooed, damp hair. After detangling her strands, he sprayed through the lower half of her hair with the Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray, allowing for the braid to have some ‘grit’ for long-wear. Pulling forward a few face-framing strands, he then began braiding her hair about 2 inches from her ends before securing it with a clear elastic.

Et voilà — it’s that easy.