Celebrity Beauty

Hailey Bieber’s Best Hair Moments From 2013-2023

A decade of hair inspo.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Hailey Bieber attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at t...
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s time to give Hailey Bieber her flowers for her hairstyles. The Rhode founder has quietly been serving classic trends for a decade. From a chic bob haircut to blonde bombshell waves, scroll through to see Bieber’s hair evolution (and her best looks) from the last 10 years.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2013

In her early modeling days, Bieber wore her long hair in golden blonde curls.

Tap