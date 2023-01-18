Celebrity Beauty
A decade of hair inspo.
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It’s time to give Hailey Bieber her flowers for her hairstyles. The Rhode founder has quietly been serving classic trends for a decade. From a chic bob haircut to blonde bombshell waves, scroll through to see Bieber’s hair evolution (and her best looks) from the last 10 years.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In her early modeling days, Bieber wore her long hair in golden blonde curls.