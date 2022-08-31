I, like every other person on the internet, am fascinated with Hailey Bieber and everything she does. To be clear, the least fascinating thing about her is the fact that she’s married to Justin Bieber. Her style is the subject of a million breathless TikToks — no one can put together a sickening outfit using simple basics like her. I feel like she invented bike shorts? She has a weirdly compelling YouTube show set in her bathroom. And she’s a famously unabashed skin care junkie, frequently posting her skincare faves on Instastories (we stan a non-gatekeeping queen). And, let’s be honest, the woman has flawless skin. Skin care wise, Hailey is clearly doing something very right and I’ll have what she’s having. Hailey’s even inspired her own minimalist, straight up barely visible nail trend — something called the “glazed donut nail.” The woman has has her own $17 smoothie at Erewhon for God’s sake. What can’t she do?!

It came as a surprise to no one when Miss Bieber launched her own skin care brand, Rhode. Although I approach all celebrity beauty lines with a dose of skepticism, I found the simple product line and its packaging alluring and irresistible. Was it the minimalist, gray aesthetic? The under $30 price point for all the products? Was it this 17 minute video about the making of Rhode, in which Hailey talks about the years it took to develop the products with her team of skin care experts and her unwillingness to just slap her name on a product for a quick money grab?

I’m not sure, but there was something chic and appealingly uncontroversial about Rhode in the best way. In my deep dive on the brand, I was pleasantly surprised by the way Hailey spoke in interviews about her new brand. “I know that people are so tired of celebrity brands and I’m like, honestly, I get that,” she says. “I think that I’m trying to do something very different.” Okay Miss Bieber, speak your truth!

The products were formulated with a team of skin care experts, and are fragrance-free, lightweight, and full of Hailey’s favorite ingredients like niacinamide and peptides. The line doesn’t feel like it’s meant to disrupt your existing routine, but rather, a gentle suggestion from a really chic friend sharing affordable products to seamlessly integrate into your existing routine.

While I was intrigued, I also found myself a little bit terrified to try the line. Hailey Bieber’s entire skin care ethos is centered around literally looking like a glazed donut. It comes as no surprise that Rhode’s products are all about hydration, dewiness, and glazed-ness. Hydrating, glazing products might make sense for someone with dry skin, but as a girl with skin that’s oilier than a bag of Kettle Chips, the last thing I need is my skin care to make my shiny face even shinier. Just thinking about slathering something called “Peptide Glazing Fluid” on my face gave me cystic acne — but nevertheless, I persisted. Ahead, read my honest review on Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin care.

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

The Peptide Glazing Fluid is a skin care product as vague as its name suggests. The formula is somewhere between a serum and a gel moisturizer — a deliciously lightweight, moisturizing glaze that absorbs beautifully into the skin. Packed with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and a peptide complex, it’s a hydrating multitasker that Miss Bieber claims she uses “morning noon and night.” Pro tip: Miss Bieber layers a vitamin C serum under the fluid and follows up with her SPF, and even says she uses the serum over her makeup to give an extra dewy glow on her cheekbones and high points. As an oily skin diva, I can’t relate.

Don’t get me wrong. I get the conceptual appeal of a moisturizing skin care step that will make my face glazed and dewy, but I have, roughly speaking, ten billion products in my MedCab (medicine cabinet) that will do that. The idea of adding an extra layer of moisture beyond my normal AM/PM moisturizer is me and my hormonal acne’s worst nightmare. That being said, if I were the kind of girl who didn’t rely on a highly-orchestrated regimen of various medical grade facial products, I could imagine using this and enjoying it. To me, this is for the low maintenance girlies with drier skin looking to add a layer of moisture to their routine. Go off girlies, but it couldn’t be me.

Rhode Barrier Restore Cream

The word “cream” in the name of a product sends chills up my spine. I have never, in my 32 extremely oily-faced years on this earth, needed a facial moisturizer heavy enough to be called a cream. Plus, a facialist once told me that a heinous milia breakout around my eyes was caused by using a barrier restoring product whose name I will not mention. My point is, a thick cream is my oily skin’s worst nightmare, but I was willing to give this product a try for its skin-soothing promises — especially since Miss Bieber claims to use this as the last step in her nighttime routine.

Even though the name implies this product would be thicc and heavy AF, it was remarkably lightweight and absorbed quite nicely into the skin, which I found impressive considering its formula is packed with very moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and squalane. I feel like this would be a great, slightly-lighter summer moisturizer for someone with dry skin; as an acne-prone girl, I’ll stick to using moisturizers without potentially pore-clogging oils like marula oil and shea butter. The BRC, as Hailey calls it, is a very normal moisturizer, similar to versions from Cerave and Cetaphil. I’ve heard skincare Reddit rumors that this product is a near-perfect dupe for Cetaphil’s Deep Hydration Healthy Glow Daily Face Cream — but, let’s be honest, Rhode’s product would look way chicer on your counter.

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment

This lip product DID WHAT SHE CAME TO DO. It’s a shiny, deeply-nourishing lip mask that’s genuinely moisturizing without being sticky or cloying. It glides onto the lips beautifully, and you can really feel it sink in; it doesn’t just sit on top of your lips like other lip masks. She left my lips feeling moisturized for hours. Like seriously, hours. It gives a glossy finish — I’d describe it as the multitasking, secretly super-hydrating lip gloss I didn’t know I needed. The formula is packed with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, cupuaçu butter, babassu, and of course, the eponymous peptides. Do I completely understand what peptides do? No. But according to Rhode’s in-house chemist (and low key hottie) Ron Robinson, when applied topically, they trigger your skin cells to produce more collagen. Thank you zaddy Ron for clarifying that.

Huge bonus points to Miss Bieber for offering not only an unscented version, but also two middle-school-esque nostalgic scents as well. The watermelon is fab, but the salted caramel scent gave me full body flashbacks to slathering my 7th grade lips with anything from Bonne Bell. Now that the days are numbered on my beloved Agave Lip Mask (RIP Bite Beauty) this is immediately joining the rotation as my new holy grail lip mask.

Celebeauty is a beauty column from writer Caroline Goldfarb, who reviews the latest, buzziest, and randomest celebrity-helmed beauty lines.