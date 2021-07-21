Hailey Bieber gained style star status long ago — and while her street style looks never fail to disappoint, it’s her flair for jewelry that helped cement her as a fashion icon. Just one scroll through the model’s Instagram grid offers a master class in how to layer any mix of jewelry pieces, proving just how pivotal the accessories are in pulling together a look for every occasion. But for those hoping to copy the Hailey Bieber jewelry layering look, the question remains: Where do I start?

Before you dive head-first into a Google tunnel of gold chains and earrings galore, I’ve done the digging for you and narrowed down your shopping list to some must-have items. On your checklist: gold tube hoop earrings, a classic gold herringbone necklace, and stackable diamond bands.

Putting your money towards diamonds and 14-karat gold jewelry is an investment that’ll last you years. However, if you’re working with a budget, fear not. There are plenty of affordable alternatives in recreating the styles you’ll love.

After you’ve secured your sparkly supplies, all that’s left is to follow three easy steps to pull off a Hailey Bieber-inspired layered look — just keep scrolling to shop the formula to achieving selfie-worthy layered jewelry goals.

Step 1: Start With Gleaming Gold Hoops

Start your layered look from the top. Bieber’s gold tube earrings seem to be her absolute fave, as you’ll see her wear them day in and day out. And it makes sense why: The sleek set is transitional from morning to night and can be worn with essentially any look. To make them the centerpiece of your layered jewelry look, take a page from Bieber’s book and style them alongside at least two gold chains: one longer, delicate chain, and one chunkier and slightly shorter.

Step 2: Add In Some Chic Chains

Moving down, it’s time to throw on a necklace or two (or three, or four...). Shown in her Instagram post above, notice how Bieber’s collection of necklaces help transform her casual cut-off tank look into a full blown lewk. The key here is having each chain hit your chest at a different length, allowing each piece to stand out on its own. The necessities here include the aforementioned herringbone chain and a statement pendant.

Step 3: Slip On Some Rings

The last step in Bieber’s more-is-more jewelry look is layering on some rings. Styled among her engagement ring and wedding band set, you can find diamond stackable bands on her fingers. Whether you’re a fan of bolder statement rings or a delicate pavé band is more your style, there’s something for everyone’s taste and budget (look to CZ bands for some wallet-friendly bling). Try playing with different designs when nailing down your own Hailey-Bieber-inspired vibe.