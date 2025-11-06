Celebrity Style
Hailey Bieber Dropped A New iPhone Case In The Spiciest Way Possible
She’s revamping her iconic Rhode product.
Hailey Bieber is a trendsetter. Her Rhode iPhone case is so iconic, it’s not just patented, it’s also immortalized in song. (Her husband, Justin, crooned about her and her products in “GO BABY,” singing: “That’s my baby / She’s iconic / iPhone case / Lip gloss on it.”) Now, weeks ahead of her 29th birthday, she’s releasing a new version of the viral product, and the accompanying campaign is one of her most memorable to date.
Every November, Bieber drops a special Rhode birthday edit. This year, the limited-edition collection includes four throwback (and now-scented) shades of her viral Peptide Lip Tints, an oversized bag, plus the brand-new Snap-On Lip Cases with MagSafe technology so you can snap them on and off whenever you want. Naturally, the founder had to model the merch.
Hailey’s Undies-Filled Campaign
In one layout, which saw Bieber posing on a bed with white sheets, she expertly balanced her ensemble’s proportions. Her clothing was scant, comprised of nothing but a brassiere and cheeky panties.
What her outfit lacked in coverage, though, she more than made up for in her choice of accessory. Behold, the new Rhode Oversized Bubble Bag ($48), a slouchy neoprene zip-up pouch with the brand’s logo. Clutching it with one hand, it looked more like a pillow and could probably cover her entire torso.
She completed the look with heeled thong sandals, another controversial skin-baring (read: toe-flaunting) trend.
Her Glossy Add-On
She moved to a black leather couch for a second layout and matched it like a pro. This time, instead of just a bra, she wore a glossy, collarless leather jacket with 3/4 sleeves. She left the lower buttons unfastened for navel-baring styling, and completed the look with square-toe slingbacks and the same oversized pouch.
Finally, she rocked another skin-baring set that highlighted the bag in comparison. This combo was made up of a slinky halter top and undies, paired with her heeled thong sandals and a sleek bun.
As for the phone case ($46) in question, she posed with it in a few black and white shots, modeling the same wares.
While the pieces won’t be available for purchase until Nov. 12, the waitlist is open.
May the odds be ever in your favor.