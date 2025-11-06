Hailey Bieber is a trendsetter. Her Rhode iPhone case is so iconic, it’s not just patented, it’s also immortalized in song. (Her husband, Justin, crooned about her and her products in “GO BABY,” singing: “That’s my baby / She’s iconic / iPhone case / Lip gloss on it.”) Now, weeks ahead of her 29th birthday, she’s releasing a new version of the viral product, and the accompanying campaign is one of her most memorable to date.

Every November, Bieber drops a special Rhode birthday edit. This year, the limited-edition collection includes four throwback (and now-scented) shades of her viral Peptide Lip Tints, an oversized bag, plus the brand-new Snap-On Lip Cases with MagSafe technology so you can snap them on and off whenever you want. Naturally, the founder had to model the merch.

Hailey’s Undies-Filled Campaign

In one layout, which saw Bieber posing on a bed with white sheets, she expertly balanced her ensemble’s proportions. Her clothing was scant, comprised of nothing but a brassiere and cheeky panties.

What her outfit lacked in coverage, though, she more than made up for in her choice of accessory. Behold, the new Rhode Oversized Bubble Bag ($48), a slouchy neoprene zip-up pouch with the brand’s logo. Clutching it with one hand, it looked more like a pillow and could probably cover her entire torso.

She completed the look with heeled thong sandals, another controversial skin-baring (read: toe-flaunting) trend.

Her Glossy Add-On

She moved to a black leather couch for a second layout and matched it like a pro. This time, instead of just a bra, she wore a glossy, collarless leather jacket with 3/4 sleeves. She left the lower buttons unfastened for navel-baring styling, and completed the look with square-toe slingbacks and the same oversized pouch.

Finally, she rocked another skin-baring set that highlighted the bag in comparison. This combo was made up of a slinky halter top and undies, paired with her heeled thong sandals and a sleek bun.

As for the phone case ($46) in question, she posed with it in a few black and white shots, modeling the same wares.

Rhode Rhode 1 / 2

While the pieces won’t be available for purchase until Nov. 12, the waitlist is open.

Courtesy of Rhode

May the odds be ever in your favor.