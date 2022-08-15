As of late, Hailey Bieber has been favoring a bit of a quirky look. So much so, it seems, that she’s ditched high heels for good. On a number of occasions now, she’s paired skirts and dresses with slouchy, bobby-style white socks and more casual shoes such as loafers and sneakers.

Bieber’s most recent Instagram carousel is a worthy Exhibit A, as it shows her modeling a number of different outfits. In the first snap, the 25-year-old is seen posing in a slinky black mini dress by Mirror Palais, featuring a floral trim along the bodice and on the straps. And while some fashion girlies might have styled this LBD with heels or sandals, Mrs. Biebs opted instead to wear preppy patent leather Chanel loafers with white socks. Some may find this sartorial move a bit weird, but I stan the contrast of this ‘fit, and the socks really pull it all together.

Similarly, another photo sees Bieber sporting a vintage V-neck slip dress with classic Adidas Sambas sneakers, again with white socks that hit slightly above the ankle. Who knew a creamy nightgown-esque dress would look cool with sporty soccer-inspired shoes and socks? Hailey did, apparently.

In the same post, the model also paired a black micro mini skirt with white socks and chunky black Balenciaga sneakers. A baby tee with an oversized leather jacket on top and sleek sunglasses finished things off.

If you’re feeling the eccentric vibe Bieber has been rocking on repeat, don’t hesitate to treat yourself to a new pair of socks. Beats splurging on the latest designer It Bag, doesn’t it? Ahead, shop some similar items to re-create Bieber’s go-to look.

