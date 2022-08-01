With the help of Hailey Bieber, Victoria’s Secret is debuting new looks from its fall 2022 collection. And though it’s still exactly 4M degrees outside, you can shop the look now — good lingerie knows no season.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 25-year-old model showed off a pretty, teal corset featuring classic spaghetti straps, black lace detailing, and a spicy sheer panel. Complementing the sultry bustier top — which was stamped with the brand’s signature V — Bieber wore a matching thong in the same shade of deep blue/green, also trimmed with lace.

The new “Very Sexy” collection is all about glamorous jewel tones for the upcoming season, with other models, including Bella Hadid and Paloma Elsesser, rocking royal blue, gold, and fuchsia VS sets for the campaign. The assortment of bras, panties, rompers, robes, slips, and teddies are simply dreamy.

Bieber is among the celebs who were tapped by the controversial company as a part of its overall rebrand. The Rhode Skin founder announced last November that she was joining VS Collective, which she described as “a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way.” In the past year, the brand also brought on social media star Remi Bader to serve as a PINK ambassador and size consultant.

Naturally, Bieber’s set is shoppable on the VS website — $19 for the thong and $69.95 for the matching bustier. You can shop Hailey’s lace-trimmed corset and thong below.

