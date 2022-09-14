Beauty
Basic was not an option.
The hairstyles did not take a back seat to the makeup — or even the fashion — at the Spring / Summer 2023 shows. From structured buns to beaded embellishments, New York Fashion Week brought its A-game with stunningly gorgeous hair trends. Here are nine of the best.
Lead hairstylist Larry Sims used the Flawless by Gabrielle Union Shine Enhancing Heat Protectant Spray to nourish and shine strands while making sure that there was plenty of sleek movement as the models walked.