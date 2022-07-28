The greatest misconception about short natural hair — and short hair in general — is that there isn’t much you can do to style it in different ways. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. “There are plenty of styling options when you have short hair,” affirms celebrity hairstylist and founder of Naturally Drenched Jamila Powell. Wash and go, styling clips, side parts, and baby hairs are just a few ways Powell lists to change up your short natural hair. You can also opt for braids and other protective styles as well as popular cuts like the beloved bob. The possibilities are actually pretty endless.
What’s most important when styling short natural hair is how you do it. Nai’Vasha, celebrity hairstylist and curl expert for T3, says that there are two key components to keep in mind: moisture and curl-definition. You’ll want a great dryer and diffuser (her pick is the T3 AireLuxe and Diffuser attachment) to get your curls ready. Powell adds using a nourishing serum like Naturally Drenched’s Watermelon Dreams to bring shine to your curls and advises using a bamboo pick for volume.
Below, Nai’Vasha and Powell share some of their favorite hairstyles for short natural hair. Keep reading to see their picks and more curl inspo.