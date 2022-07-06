If you’ve been seeing bob haircuts all over your FYP or Insta feeds lately, you’re not alone. It seems like everyone is talking about or getting a bob — and for good reason.

“Bobs are a classic hairstyle that brings attention to your face,” celebrity hairstylist and founder of Naturally Drenched Jamila Powell tells Bustle. “Bobs have several variations, which make it prime time for giving you a different look with high impact; [they] never go out of style and will forever be a hair staple.”

“Bobs look great on nearly every face shape,” adds TRESemmé global stylist Justine Marjan. “They are easily customizable to flatter your face shape or features depending on the length of the bob, the softness of the cut, or layers. They’re an instant style with minimal effort and are generally easy to maintain.”

Timeless and universally flattering, bobs come in different variations and can be worn by anyone, regardless of hair texture. Marjan says to remember that bob haircuts tend to grow out more quickly than most other haircuts. She recommends trimming hair often (every four to six weeks) to maintain the length.

Below, read the 12 bob haircuts that Powell and Marjan predict are going to be huge in 2022 (and probs beyond).

1 Bixie Part short bob, part pixie cut, the bixie is the hottest hair trend this summer. “It’s a great hairstyle for individuals who aren’t quite ready to cut off their hair but want a fresh start,” celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons recently told Bustle. “The bixie is surprisingly easy to style depending on your hair type because of its versatility; you have the edginess of a pixie but not the fringe and face-framing of a textured bob haircut.” Marjan agrees and adds that the cut is great for those with wavy hair.

2 Botticelli Bob Embrace your curls and texture with the “Botticelli Bob.” Inspired by Botticelli’s famed renaissance paintings of loose, wavy hair, this haircut is all about celebrating that natural curl pattern.

3 Boy Bob If you’re looking for a more relaxed cut, opt for the boy bob. Kaia Gerber wears hers layered and full.

4 Bottleneck Bob Add bottleneck bangs to your bob haircut for a whimsical and French-inspired look that’s always a classic.

5 Sliced Bob The sliced bob, whose name is a nod to the cutting technique stylists use on hair, adds movement to a basic blunt bob. “It’s a go-to cut for a big change with a low risk,” Tatum Neill, hairstylist and artistic director of Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes, once told Bustle. “It evokes a playful youth in those who wear the style, and this summer is all about tapping into our playful selves.”

6 Lob A lob haircut, a.k.a a long bob, work best with fine hair according to Powell. “It gives the look of thickness and volume,” she says.

7 Blunt Bob Jamila Powell predicts that the blunt bob will continue to be a big trend in 2022 (and beyond). “Y2K and pop-punk aesthetics are very popular now and a blunt bob gives off an edgy look,” she says. Marjan says that it helps add volume and definition to finer hair, and recommends using a texture spray like TRESemmé’s One Step Texture to add some grit.

8 Italian Bob According to The Hair Bros on Insta, the Italian bob is a chunky and voluminous bob that grazes the neck. “Long enough to tie up, yet short enough to turn heads,” they wrote in a caption of one client getting the sultry cut.

9 Braided Bob For naturally curly hair, Powell is a fan of a braided bob. Have some fun and opt to style it with decorative beads at the ends like Yara Shahidi.

10 Deep Side Part If you’re leaving your naturally curly hair in its natural state, Powell says that parting it at the side works really well. Do a deep side part for a dynamic look. She adds using an oil like Naturally Drenched’s Watermelon Dreams will help give extra shine to your coils and protect them from damage.

11 Wavy Bob Use your natural waves to your advantage with a wavy bob. “A simple wavy bob works best for wavy hair, and if you want to do something different you can add a bang,” says Marjan. “Either wet or dry a wavy bob is very chic.” Powell agrees and adds that wavy and curly bobs are cute while also being low maintenance (always an added bonus).