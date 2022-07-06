If you’ve been seeing bob haircuts all over your FYP or Insta feeds lately, you’re not alone. It seems like everyone is talking about or getting a bob — and for good reason.
“Bobs are a classic hairstyle that brings attention to your face,” celebrity hairstylist and founder of Naturally DrenchedJamila Powell tells Bustle. “Bobs have several variations, which make it prime time for giving you a different look with high impact; [they] never go out of style and will forever be a hair staple.”
“Bobs look great on nearly every face shape,” adds TRESemmé global stylist Justine Marjan. “They are easily customizable to flatter your face shape or features depending on the length of the bob, the softness of the cut, or layers. They’re an instant style with minimal effort and are generally easy to maintain.”
Timeless and universally flattering, bobs come in different variations and can be worn by anyone, regardless of hair texture. Marjan says to remember that bob haircuts tend to grow out more quickly than most other haircuts. She recommends trimming hair often (every four to six weeks) to maintain the length.
Below, read the 12 bob haircuts that Powell and Marjan predict are going to be huge in 2022 (and probs beyond).