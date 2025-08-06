Halle Berry Wore A Spicy Bikini & A Plunging Monokini On Her Vacay

Summer calls for a vacation... or if you’re Halle Berry, several. The actress has spent the past few months getting in some R&R at the most glamorous locations, turning lux looks at every opportunity. In June, she visited Switzerland, and July took her to Joshua Tree, California. This month, her destination of choice was Utah.

Berry has spent her August at Amangiri, a luxury resort in Canyon Point, Utah. The unlikely location, nestled among the state’s canyons, has become a go-to destination for celebs looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their day-to-day lives, including the Biebers and the Kardashian clan. Berry has been documenting her experience in detail on Instagram, sharing her various excursions, but her stylish swim looks are the real stars.

Halle’s Plunging Monokini

Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt have gone fishin’. Berry shared a montage of the couple’s boating getaway through the picturesque cliffs of Utah in an Aug. 4 Instagram post, where she turned not one, but two sexy swim looks.

While lounging on the boat, the actress donned a black monokini with a plunging neckline. She paired the suit with the must-have accessories for any vacationer: a straw sun hat with a black and white band, and a pair of sunnies made unique with their subtle hexagonal frames.

Halle’s Bandeau Bikini

Berry didn’t just stick to sunbathing. The actress isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty, and shared another shot posing with her catch of the day.

Fish in hand, Berry wore a white bandeau bikini top with contrasting black lining and a silver O-ring detail in the center. The black straps of her white bikini bottoms cut high over her hip.

As a cover-up, Berry wore a beachy, collared, blue and white striped shirt dress, and tied a multicolored silk scarf around her hair. With a gold shark tooth charm dangling around her neck, Berry was certainly dressed for the occasion.