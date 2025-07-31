Many celebrities are living their best Hot Girl Summer right now, including Halle Berry. The actor is practically a pioneer of naked fashion, and she still embraces the trend to this day, from wearing sheer looks to the Met Gala and rewearing her iconic 2002 Oscars dress. So it’s only natural that she took this aesthetic on vacation.

On July 31, Berry shared photos from her recent trip, but instead of going on Euro Summer like most celebs, she stayed closer to home. She traveled to Lake Powell, exploring the famous cavernous landscapes on the Colorado River (along with Mario Lopez, according to his Instagram comment) while wearing a look that also would’ve been perfect on a yacht in the South of France.

Halle’s Luxe Bikini

Taking a dip in the pond below a rock formation, Berry showed off her surroundings in a stunning photo posted to Instagram. She wore a white strapless bikini top with a stitched black trim and a diamond-shaped cutout in the center. She paired her top with itty bitty matching bottoms, featuring long string ties at her hips.

In true beach fashion, she went barefoot, though a pair of strappy black flip-flops can be seen behind her.

As seen in a separate video taken from her canoe, Berry covered up in a button-up shirt dress with a gray-and-white pinstripe pattern, almost like an elongated formal blouse. She completed her look with a silk headscarf featuring a pastel geometric print.

Halle’s Love Of Bikinis

Berry has shown throughout her career how much she loves a good bikini — and proved they’re not just for vacation. Back in 2000, she made waves at the premiere of Marvel’s first X-Men movie by wearing a bikini as her top.

Berry walked the red carpet in a revealing yet elevated halter-neck bikini top, featuring a patchwork-style print made of multiple colors and textures, plus metallic wire detail stitched into her straps. She paired her top with matching low-rise pants, which allowed the diamond chain around her waist to shine properly.

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

She made little effort to cover up, wearing a brown sheer button-up blouse that she left completely open. She completed her look with rimless yellow sunglasses, pendant earrings, and strappy metallic open-toe pumps.