Halle Berry’s decades-long sartorial legacy is rife with daring yet utterly chic ensembles.

Decades before they would be normalized, the Catwoman star was already at the forefront of the most risqué trends — rocking whale tails and freeing nipples at the most glamorous and exclusive events.

Berry made her boldest fashion choice, however, at the turn of the millennium, when she wore a bikini to her biggest movie premiere.

Halle’s Beachy Red Carpet ’Fit

While Berry has amassed a plethora of iconic projects in her career, one of her most famous performances to date is that of Storm in Marvel’s 2000 hit, X-Men. As Storm, Berry played one of the most powerful superheroes in the mutant universe with the ability to control weather patterns.

Naturally, to attend the film’s premiere, Berry channeled Storm’s badassery and wore nothing but a bikini as a top. The slinky swim-style top was made in a classic triangle silhouette with straps that were utterly bedazzled.

Comprised of different fabrics, the ultra-revealing style was made of a bold, patchwork-style pattern. Even the colors — yellows, grays, browns, and golds — were every bit eye-catching. She styled it with low-rise flares in the same playful print.

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

As a pseudo-coverup, the actor threw on a sheer button-up that she left completely open. On the red carpet, she let the brown accent piece fall to her elbows, exposing her triangle top even more.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Note: The Y2K-Era Belly Chain

Berry added Hollywood-worthy glam to her look by way of sparkly crystal details. Playing off the informal top’s glimmering bikini straps, she added an equally shimmery accessory: crystal-encrusted belly chains.

New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images

Another Early Aughts Accessory

Her decorative chains weren’t the only Y2K accessory that Berry included in her risqué ensemble. She also wore the rimless sunnies that dominated the era — her choice, a yellow ombré pair.

Berry completed the effortless styling with a swipe of lip gloss and her signature tousled pixie.

Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A style rock star.